'Green gas': UK's first hydrogen homes open to the public

A semi-detached on the outskirts of Gateshead is an unlikely setting to spark revolution but two new homes, built at Northern Gas Networks' innovation site in Low Thornley, may stake a claim for achieving just that.

The homes have become the first in the UK to have gas appliances fuelled entirely by hydrogen, as part of a demonstration project that this week has opened to the public for the first time.

The project is a partnership between gas distributors Northern Gas Networks (NGN), Cadent, and the government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Unlike natural gas, which is responsible for more than 30 per cent of UK carbon emissions, hydrogen produces no carbon emissions at the point of use. As such, the hydrogen-powered homes will give members of the public a glimpse of what a hydrogen-fuelled future may look like, enabling them to interact with a range of hydrogen-fed appliances including boilers, hobs, cookers, fires, and even a barbecue.

Officially opening the development yesterday, Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: "Heating in buildings forms a significant part of the UK's carbon footprint. In order to tackle climate change, changing the way people power their homes, from cooking, heating and running a bath, while making sure consumers pay a fair price, is critical so that the UK moves away from using fossil fuels and cuts its emissions."

Trevelyan added that she hoped the homes would offer the public an opportunity to "experience hydrogen technology in a real-world setting, opening a window to what the future could hold as we build back greener."

The hydrogen homes will now be made available for group visits from schools, colleges, and universities with the aim of educating children and young adults about the energy requirements of houses and how these will be met in the future. The houses will also make educational visitors aware of potential careers in the emerging green economy and in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

The project is aligned with a larger scheme outlined in the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Ten Point Plan, which includes establishing a Hydrogen Neighbourhood and plans for a potential Hydrogen Town before the end of this decade.

Mark Horsley, chief executive officer of Northern Gas Networks, said the two homes would offer an important opportunity for customers to experience hydrogen technology in the home for the very first time. "Hydrogen can heat homes in exactly the same way as natural gas, meaning minimal change for customers in terms of how they use gas for heating or cooking. The houses bring to life the potential of this green gas for keeping UK homes warm, while minimising impact on the environment," he said.

His comments were echoed by Steve Fraser, chief executive officer of Cadent, who said the company was "proud to be able to show customers what their future gas appliances will look like". He added that the homes would showcase "hobs, boilers and gas fires that are familiar but with one difference, they are powered by hydrogen".

The opening of the homes in Low Thornley comes ahead of the government's plans to publish its Hydrogen Strategy later this year, which will outline plans to expand the UK's fledgling hydrogen economy, and its long-awaited Heating and Buildings Strategy, which is expected to set out how the government intends to decarbonise buildings but has been subject to repeated delays. Yesterday reports emerged suggesting the much-anticipated document had been delayed again and would now not be published until the autumn, as Ministers continue to argue over the cost implications of the strategy.

The potential role of hydrogen in homes is the subject of intense debate. Advocates of hydrogen argue that it offers a zero emission replacement for natural gas that would cause minimal disruption for households and allow people to continue to make use of familiar boilers and gas cookers.

However, critics have warned that upgrading the gas network and appliances to be suitable for hydrogen would be hugely costly and that the fuel would be better used to help decarbonise heavy industry and transport. They argue that heat pumps offer a better alternative for decarbonising the majority of homes and that policy mechanisms should focus on accelerating the roll out of electric heat technologies.