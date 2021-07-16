Solar-powered city cars aim to shine light on the future of shared mobility

A city car which automatically charges in sunlight has been unveiled this week with the promise of delivering "safe, accessible and hassle-free" transport for city-dwellers.

Squad Mobility said its newest model, The Squad Solar City Car, has been designed for shared mobility services. Shared mobility is a transport system where travellers share a vehicle as a group simultaneously or individually over time as part of a rental scheme. With eScooters and so-called 'Boris Bikes' showcasing the popularity of the approach, operators hope shared cars could similarly become a common urban services.

To make its newest vehicle ready for shared mobility schemes, Squad Mobility said it has focused on delivering a design that provides "access, energy, space and connectivity".

Squad Mobility said the car's small size - three vehicles fit neatly into the size of one traditional parking space - would help drivers quickly navigate urban areas and making the vehicle easier to park. And in a world where many city drivers continue to drive 4x4s and SUVs, Squad Mobility said its car's robust design made it a safe and stable option on the road.

Production of the new cars is set to begin in the last quarter of 2022 in the EU and they are already available to order. Prices start at around €5,750 excluding VAT, while lease models will be offered with a target price of around €100 (£85.26) per month, the company said.

For those running a fleet of the new cars as part of a shared mobility service, the company said it will make vehicle data available 24/7 to enhance fleet management, with mobile app connection available for those wanting to take the new cars for a spin.

Robert Hoevers, CEO of Squad Mobility, said the Squad Solar City Car was a "wonderful solution" for keeping a free-floating fleet charged as it is one of the main operational costs of an EV sharing fleet operator.

"Cities love solar charging, as this is a sustainable energy source," he said. "It decreases the load on the local charging infrastructure and energy demand. Cities are looking for zero emission mobility solutions with a small space footprint. We have achieved both. A per capita energy consumption lower than public transport and a space footprint comparable to a bicycle. And all this, while offering the flexibility of personal transport and the comfort of a car".

The vehicles will have a range of 100km provided by swappable batteries with automatic solar charging providing up to an extra 20km per day. As the average motorist in the light EV segment drives 12 km per day, Squad Mobiility believes the range will easily meet the needs of most urban drivers.

Chris Klok, chief of design for Squad Mobility, said the latest vehicle would also be ready for the transition towards automation that is expected to gather pace over the next decade.

"Remote control means we take extra capabilities into account in the design, such as the application of remote actuation of the steering and the possibility to relay data from the Control Area Network (CAN) bus to the operator and back in a secure way. In the longer term, we envision the use of autonomous technology to control the fleet in the city, for example to move vehicles back to places with high demand or more sunshine for charging."