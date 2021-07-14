Green Party co-leader Sian Berry to stand down

The Green Party is seeking a new leadership team, after Sian Berry joined her fellow co-leader Jonathan Bartley in announcing she would not be seeking re-election to the post this summer.

In a statement this afternoon, Berry confirmed she would be standing down as co-leader, citing conflict within the party over transgender rights that had resulted in "mixed messages" on the party's position on the issue.

She said the past three years as co-leader had been "incredibly rewarding" and stressed that she was proud of the progress the Party has made over the past decade, which has seen it win record numbers of council seats, secure its first MP in Caroline Lucas, and become the third biggest party in many parts of the country.

However, she said that disagreements within the party over trans rights and the recent appointment of a number of frontbench representatives with differing views had placed her in "a very difficult position".

Berry has been a vocal supporter of trans equality and in the recent Mayoral election she said one of the first things she would do as mayor would be to set up a commission on the rights of trans Londoners.

"There is now an inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party's choice of frontbench representatives," she said. "This inconsistency has left me in a very difficult position. I can no longer make the claim that the party speaks unequivocally, with one voice, on this issue. And my conscience simply cannot agree with the argument that there is anything positive in sending these mixed messages, especially when the inclusive attitudes of our membership and wider society are clear."

Berry also said the failure to build a position that could enjoy support across the party represented a failure of her own leadership. "Failing to win the confidence of a majority of my colleagues to reflect these is also a failure of leadership," she said. "Green leaders do not hold power but we do have a duty to influence, so I must apologise to you all for this failure and hold myself to account."

She also stressed that the debate over the Party's position on trans rights should continue through the upcoming leadership election. "Will we continue to embrace the principles of listening and solidarity when minority groups are singled out for attack?" she asked.

Berry confirmed she would continue in her role as Green London Assembly member.

The resignation makes the Greens the latest in a series of organisations to engage in a fierce public debate between trans equality and gender critical campaigners.

The new leadership team will face a significant challenge in building on the Greens' record showing at the most recent council elections, which saw it secure a net gain of 91 council seats, taking its national total to a record 444. The party now has a role in running 18 councils and has emerged as a major challenger to the Conservatives, Labour, and Lib Dems in parts of the country.