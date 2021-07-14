New government fund backs natural solutions for tackling escalating climate risks

Less than 48 hours after flooding caused commuter chaos across parts of London and the South East, the government is launching a 'pioneering' new fund to deliver investment in flood risk management schemes proposed by 27 innovative nature-positive projects.

Organisations across England have today been awarded up to £100,000 each, as part of the £10m Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund, which will also support kelp forest restoration, woodland creation, and water quality improvement initiatives alongside projects to curb local flood risks.

The fund has been launched by the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs alongside the Environment Agency and Natural England.

"To tackle the environmental challenges we face from climate change and biodiversity loss, it is crucial that domestic natural environment projects are able to attract private investment alongside support from the public sector," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "Unleashing innovation and growing new sources of finance, such as through the Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund, are fundamental for delivering nature recovery and developing nature-based solutions to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Funding will be used to develop the projects to the point they can provide a return on investment by "capturing the value of carbon, water quality, biodiversity and other benefits provided by natural assets such as woodlands, peatlands, catchments and landscapes," Defra said.

Projects to benefit from the investment include the development of a carbon credit model for saltmarshes across England, kelp forest restoration plans off the Sussex coast, woodland creation projects in North Yorkshire, and a peatland restoration initiative in Greater Manchester.

Chair of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd, said the fund would help demonstrate how to create investable, nature-based solutions to the climate emergency ahead of this November's COP 26 Climate Summit. "With the right structure, nature-based projects can be scaled up by private finance, helping to reduce emissions, prepare for climate shocks and create jobs," she said. "From a new business model for multi-functional forestry in Yorkshire, to an investment fund to transform farmland in Norfolk, these projects will provide evidence of funding models to make industries fit for the future, reach net zero by 2050, and create a nature positive future."

In related news, a group of 31 mayors representing some of the world's largest cities have pledged to increase the number of trees and green spaces in urban settings in a bid to improve biodiversity and enhance climate resilience.

The agreement from local political leaders has come via the signing the C40 Urban Nature Declaration which includes strict targets for the creation of "public green and blue spaces".

The commitment includes London, Paris, Tokyo, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and cities across five continents. Among the projects which will go towards meeting the C40 targets are the creation of inner city nature reserves, urban forests, and green corridors for nature.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: "In my first term as Mayor we made huge strides in increasing and protecting our city's green spaces and secured London's status as the world's first National Park City. However, in the face of the ongoing climate and ecological emergencies I want to go much further and faster.

"This is why I have put protecting, restoring and increasing London's natural green spaces at the heart of my plans for a green recovery, creating a healthier more resilient city where everyone has access to a green space. This includes continuing to work to fulfil my ambitious manifesto pledge that no Londoner should be more than 10 minutes away from a green space."