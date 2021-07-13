NatWest launches carbon footprint tracker for its mobile banking app

NatWest has launched a new carbon calculator tool that allows its customers to see the carbon emissions associated with their daily spending.

Following a successful pilot, the feature will be rolled out to roughly eight million people who use NatWest's mobile app, the bank announced today.

The tool, which has been created by tech platform CoGo, offers hints and tips for users on how to curb their environmental impacts and use resources more efficiently, according to the update. Users will be able to log their commitments and behaviour changes, it added.

"Our vision is a world where knowing your carbon footprint is as typical as knowing the calories in your food or steps you've walked daily," said Emma Kisby, CoGo CEO.

The pilot saw NatWest customers report they were taking action to reduce their emissions by composting food waste and switching to clean energy suppliers, with younger users reporting they had adopted vegetarian diets and buying second-hand clothes.

Women under 30 years old were revealed to be most likely to make a commitment to changing their behaviour after seeing the impact of their spending, with more than 55 per cent choosing to take steps to curb their footprint, according to the update.

NatWest retail banking CEO David Lindberg said the carbon footprint tracker was a "really important first step in making it easy for everyone to live and spend in a greener way - using the power of money to influence change".

"It's aligned to our core purpose as a bank and it's going to give people the information they need to make informed choices about how they spend, as well as realistic and achievable ways of cutting down on carbon," he said.

The service will appear in the 'spending' tab of the NatWest mobile app, according to the update. The partners claim the app has the potential to save more than one billion kg of CO2 emissions a year once it is fully rolled out, roughly the equivalent to planting 17 million trees.

NatWest has committed to delivering net zero emission lending and investment portfolios by 2050 and enacting a "full phase out from coal" financing by the end of this decade. It is also a corporate sponsor of the forthcoming COP26 Climate Summit.

However it remains one of the top 50 most polluting banks in the world, with the latest Banking on Climate Chaos report calculating the bank has channelled more than $13bn in fossil fuel financing over the past five years, with no downward trend.