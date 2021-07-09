Co-op debuts 'Europe's most extensive' plastics collection scheme

The Co-op has this morning announced the launch of a major new in-store collection scheme for soft-plastics, hailing it as Europe's most extensive collection scheme for plastic bags, crisp packets, and food wrappings.

The scheme will see a collection point for soft plastics open in 1,500 Co-op stores in the UK this July in a bid to help plug the gap created by the failure of many kerbside collection services to accept a range of hard-to-recycle plastics.

The collected plastic will be recycled into new products, saving plastic waste from going to landfill or being transferred overseas, the Co-op said.

Following the launch of plastic collection units this month, Co-op aim to introduce collection sites to 2,300 stores by November. Plastics that are not readily recyclable through local council collections, including crisp packets, bread bags, single use plastics, food packaging, lids, and wrappers will all be eligible for disposal in the units.

All of Co-op's own-brand food packaging will be recyclable in store, if not also by kerbside collection, meaning the company will become the first UK supermarket to have fully recyclable food packaging, it said. The scheme will also accept plastics from other retailers and brands.

Once collected, the plastic will be recycled into post-consumer granules that can then be transformed into other plastic products, such as bin liners or buckets. The plastics will be processed by Jayplas, a leader in post-consumer recycling, the Co-op said.

"As we face into an environmental crisis, we know from our feedback that there is a universal appetite for change," said Jo Whitfield, Co-op Food CEO. "Which is why we are making it easier for thousands of households to recycle all of their plastic food packaging. This will not only prevent unnecessary waste but also reduce plastic pollution. By offering a simple and convenient solution to an everyday issue, we believe we can help communities to make small changes, that together will add up to a big difference for our environment."

The move follows Co-op trialling a film collection unit in 50 stores last year, which found 86 per cent of shoppers were likely to recycle through the service. The supermarket estimates that 300 tonnes of plastic bags and food wrapping could be collected each year once the new units are established.

Waste charity WRAP said that currently only six per cent of plastic bags and wrapping are recycled each year. Further estimates suggest that less than 30 per cent of household waste is recycled in some of areas of the UK, the Co-op said.

Helen Bird, strategic technical manager from WRAP, welcomed the new initiative from the supermarket. "There's no doubt that unnecessary plastic needs to be reduced; including bags and wrapping which is a fifth of all consumer plastic packaging," she said. "However, where it is necessary it is urgent to design it for recycling and ensure recycling systems are in place. It's great to see the roll out of collections across Co-op's stores significantly contributing to the goal of The UK Plastics Pact for all plastic packaging to be recyclable by 2025. Not only is the Co-op ensuring that the service is widely promoted, it is processing the material within the UK, demonstrating how we can build back better for the economy and environment."