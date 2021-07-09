Climate disclosure: Public sector lags behind private sector in reporting climate impacts

Reporting on climate related risks and sustainability performance may have become an increasingly mainstream practice across the private sector, but according to a major new report the trend is not yet being repeated to the same extent within the public sector.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) published a new report this week that revealed how 56 per cent of public sector organisations globally do not currently report on their climate impact.

The report examines the current landscape of public sector environmental reporting and includes results from a global survey of public sector departments and agencies. It found that 56 per cent of respondents said their organisation did not produce a sustainability report, compared to 44 per cent that did.

Of the 44 per cent that produced a sustainability report, half used a standard definition of sustainability and only 25 per cent of the reports were audited or verified.

"The climate crisis is now firmly at the top of global political and economic agendas," said Rob Whiteman, chief executive of CIPA. "We've seen private sector companies incorporating non-financial measures to better assess their overall performance, which includes their impact on the climate. The issue is that this type of reporting hasn't materialised in the same way for the public sector in most countries."

There are few regulations requiring public sector organisations to report on their environmental impact so the practice is mostly undertaken on a voluntary basis, the report said. This lack of a legislative mandate, along with an absence of a standard reporting framework and political support were listed as reasons for public bodies not undertaking climate reporting exercises.

Karen Sanderson, director of public financial management at CIPFA, argued that it was important the discrepancy between public and private sector environmental reporting was addressed. "The planet doesn't differentiate when it comes to who is responsible for emitting carbon and other greenhouse gases," he said. "CIPFA conducted this research to see what, if at all, different public sector organisations around the world are doing to report and assess their impact on the climate. We now know that public sector organisations are lagging their private sector counterparts, and that there is a global appetite for this type of the reporting among public sector professionals."

CIPFA suggested several areas for developing public sector climate reporting with an emphasis on developing and clarifying a framework for reporting and definition of sustainability.

It also highlighted that the report found 12 climate reporting frameworks that could be used by public sector organisations, although none are specifically designed for the public sector.