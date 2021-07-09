Lab-grown meat: Aleph Farms serves up latest $105m funding round

Lab-grown meat pioneer, Aleph Farms, announced this week the completion of $105 million funding round, led by global consumer-equity firm L Catterton and venture capital outfit Disrupt AD.

Additionally, advisory company Skyviews Life Science and a host of global food companies such as Thai Union, BRF, and CJ CheilJedang participated in the funding round alongside existing investors.

The company behind the world's first cultivated beef steak said it would use the funds to scale up its manufacturing capacity and expand its operations around the world. It plans to expand its product lines and technology platforms before its market launch in 2022, as it seeks to commercialise its cultivated beef steaks and expand its portfolio.

"We are thrilled to grow our relationships with existing partners, and welcome select new investors in this funding round," said Didier Toubia, co-founder and CEO of Aleph Farms. "This additional capital from top-tier partners with unparalleled experience and expertise brings us significantly closer to our vision of providing secure and unconditional access to high-quality nutrition to anyone, anytime, anywhere. We see our investors as partners for building this new category of meat and it was critical to us that they share our strong commitment to improving the sustainability of our global food systems."

The partnership with DisruptAD, one of the Middle East's biggest venture platforms, could pave the way for Aleph Farms to establish a manufacturing site in Abu Dhabi that would introduce cultivated meats across the Gulf.

Mayank Singhal speaking on behalf of DisruptAD said: "Our belief is that the future of food will be built around evolved consumer choices and a redressal of climate concerns, with Aleph playing a central role in shaping this agenda across global markets. We are delighted to partner with them."

Echoing Singhal's comments, managing partner at L Catterton's Gorth Fund Michael Farello said: "With cultivated whole-muscle cut steaks, an optimised platform for cost parity at scale, and a global partnership network with the world's largest meat producers, Aleph Farms has differentiated itself as the leading cultivated meat company poised to go to market. We are excited to support their success as they prepare for global launch, and we look forward to leveraging our significant expertise in food and sustainable businesses that meet the needs of a changing consumer and a changing world."