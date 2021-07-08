MPs slam government's 'inadequate' public engagement efforts on net zero

The government has failed to adequately engage the public with any of the major changes to their daily lives expected over the coming years as the net zero transition gathers pace, presenting a risk to the currently high levels of support for decarbonisation in the UK.

That is the warning today from the Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy Committee of MPs which published a major new report arguing the government urgently needed to establish a national public engagement strategy for climate policy ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in order to help inspire support for the net zero transition and some of the low carbon behaviour changes that will accompany it.

The report follows the establishment of Climate Assembly UK last year by Parliament's select committees, a pioneering exercise in deliberative democracy which saw over 100 members of the public discuss and come up with broad policy recommendations to help deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

The government has yet to respond as promised to the Assembly's recommendations, which were set out in a report to Parliament last autumn.

But today, the BEIS Committee urged Ministers to take heed of the Assembly's report by ensuring fairness is at the heart of the net zero transition, and calling on the government to come forward with a detailed response to the group's specific policy recommendations as soon as possible.

It said a major public engagement campaign was needed to drive up support for net zero, and recommended further deliberative democracy exercises - such as citizens assemblies, citizens juries, and other initiatives - are backed by the government to help drive the transition.

Moreover, the BEIS Committee once again urged the government to publish its long-awaited, overarching Net Zero Strategy in the coming months so as to deliver clarity on the decarbonisation roadmap ahead, thereby enabling companies to invest in the transition. And it similarly called on the Treasury to publish its hotly-anticipated Net Zero Review on the costs of decarbonisation.

"At the heart of the Climate Assembly UK proposals were the principles of public engagement and fairness, but Ministers have so far failed to engage the public on any of the big changes we expect to see in the years ahead," said BEIS Committee chair and Labour MP Darren Jones. "Whether it's decarbonising heating in our homes, reducing our emissions from transport or dealing with changes in the workplace, we know the net zero transition will soon become a lived experience in every home across the country."

The latest intervention follows similar criticism from the Climate Change Committee and MPs on the Public Accounts Committee, both of which have recently slammed the lack of progress from the government on public engagement with regards to climate change and the net zero transition. Last month the CCC warned that the lack of clarity on a host of climate policy issues risked leaving a vacuum for climate sceptics and opponents of climate action to fill.

"There is a great opportunity to make the net zero transition a positive experience," Jones said. "But the government's failure to engage the public means we risk people viewing the net zero transition in a negative light and perceiving policy measures as being imposed."

It comes amid palpable frustration from businesses over some of the yawning gaps in the UK's climate and net zero policy frameworks, which the government has repeatedly promised to address through a series of long-awaited and repeatedly delayed policy documents. Papers on transport decarbonisation, the future hydrogen, decarbonising buildings and homes, and the Treasury's Net Zero Review are all said to be in the pipeline, alongside the promised overarching net zero strategy. But with only a few weeks until Parliament breaks up for its summer recess, fears are mounting that some of these crucial announcements could now be delayed until the autumn.

Yesterday the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) sought to assess the impacts on public finances of achieving the 2050 net zero target, in which it concluded that the costs would be significant but not excessive, and would pale in comparison to the devastating economic impacts of not taking action to decarbonise and tackle escalating climate risks.

BEIS has repeatedly insisted it will soon come forward with a host of net zero policies ahead of COP26, while rejecting criticism over delays to its key decarbonisation policy plans. In a statement, it also echoed calls for fairness to be placed at the heart of the net zero transition, and pointed to recent public engagement efforts the government has made.

"Tackling climate change must be a shared endeavour, and our ambition puts affordability and fairness at its heart, hand in hand with supporting economic growth and prosperity across the UK," a statement from the Department said. "We continue to engage households and businesses in our efforts to eliminate the UK's contribution to climate change, including through measures such as the Together for our Planet Campaign, which encourages individuals and businesses to change their behaviour in order to tackle climate change."