BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: Finalists announced

Shortlisted companies can now reserve their place at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021, which will take place in central London on the evening of September 22nd
The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards is back. And today we are delighted to announce the finalists for the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards.
There were around 300 entries for this year's awards meaning many brilliant projects and organisations unfortunately missed out on making the cut. But the result is arguably our strongest set of finalists to date following a year that has brought myriad challenges for the green economy.
The strength and breadth of the shortlist is testament to the remarkable levels of innovation, resilience, and ingenuity green businesses and executives have demonstrated over the past 18 months, as they have continued to advance the net zero transition, while pushing green business principles and clean technologies firmly into the mainstream.
All being well, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards will take place in person (with appropriate covid protocols in place) on the evening of September 22nd at The Brewery in central London, forming one of the centrepieces of the Net Zero Festival. You can now book your ticket at the awards from today, and join us in celebrating the best of the green economy and the continued advance of the net zero transition.
You can also now reserve your place at the virtual Net Zero Festival for free, which runs for three days from September 29th.
Consultancy of the Year
Anthesis Group
Carbon Intelligence
Capitas Finance
Don't Cry Wolf
Longevity Partners, Ltd
MAPP
Minviro
SOENECS Ltd
SteveLister.com
Communications Agency of the Year
Barley Communications
Greenhouse PR
Field Consulting
Forster Communications
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Quietroom
Scaramanga Agency
Seahorse Environmental
SEC Newgate UK
ESG Investor of the Year
AIPUT (Airport Industrial Property Unity Trust)
Cushon - Moved from Innovation
Cyan Finance
Earth Capital
EQ Investors
EV Private Equity
PensionBee - Moved from Innovation
The Path
Thrive Renewables
Victory Hill Capital Advisors LLP
Whitechurch Securities Ltd
Zouk Capital
Manufacturer of the Year
British American Tobacco
Crystal Doors
iHelios
Skyrora
Green Infrastructure Project of the Year
Bryn Elltyd Eco Guest House
Energy Superhub Oxford
ITM Motive - Fuel Cell Electric Bus Project
StorTera - Novel Smart Grid and Intelligent Energy Storage Project
UK Power Networks - Distributed Energy Resource Management (DERMS)
Green Packaging Project of the Year
envoPAP - Kraft E-Com
Greener Packaging
Riverford Organic Farmers - Box Zero and Packaging Pledge
Seedlip - Mushroom Packaging
Switch Packaging Specialists
Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year
Avanti West Coast - What tomorrow do you want?
KPMG - Sustainability at Home
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - Becoming a Carbon Literate Organisation
NatWest - Sustainable Futures
WWF-UK and Silverback Films - Our Planet - Our Finance Too Big To Fail
Green Building Project of the Year
Boost - Eco-office
British Land - 100 Liverpool Street
1 Triton Square - Arup
Paradise - Bywater Properties
Polysolar Limited - West Bromwich Open Air Market PV Canopy Project
The Risby, energy positive home - Net Zero Buildings
Nature Based Project of the Year
AECOM - Natural Capital Laboratory
CottonConnect - Organic Farmer Input Centres
Little Freddie - Pineapple Project
NatWest Group - 250 Bishopsgate
Olam Food Ingredients - Cocoa Agroforestry Restoration
St Johns Liverpool - The Nature Project
Renewable Energy Project of the Year
Aberla Energy and Cheshire West & Chester Council - ForHousing Solar Project
Baringa Partners & Tesco - Renewables Sourcing Strategy
Computacenter - Hatfield Solar Project
Convert Energy Ltd - Herne Bay Pier Solar Array
Finn Geotherm - West Stow Anglo Saxon Village
Polysolar Limited - West Bromwich Open Air Market PV Canopy Project
RES - Solwaybank Wind Farm
Solarsense UK - The Brightwell Centre
UK Power Networks - CommuniHeat
Zeigo - Renewable Energy Procurement Platform
Transport Project of the Year
DB Cargo UK - Renewable Fuel Project
DPD UK - 25-25-25 Vision
Foresight Group and CNG Fuels - Bio-CNG Project
Go-Ahead - Southampton Air Filtering Bus
NatWest Group & Octopus Energy - EV Partnership
UK Power Networks - TransPower Vehicle to Grid Projects
Wessex Water - Bio-CNG HGV Project
ZeroAvia - Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain for Aviation
Energy Efficiency Project of the Year
Airex ECO Innovation - Portsmouth City Council and Walsall Housing Group Trial
Aviva - Smart Building Programme
GridBeyond - Flexible Grid Platform
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust - Journey Towards Net Zero Carbon Programme
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - LED Lighting Upgrade
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc - Primary Energy Recycled Energy Project
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc - St. Bartholomew's Hospital Onsite Energy Generation Project
Warmworks Scotland - Warmer Homes Scotland
Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year
Arla: Poo Power
Good Energy - The Power of Less Campaign
Hubbub and Barley Communications - Community Fridge Network Campaign
Orbital Marine Power - Turning the Tide Campaign
PensionBee - Fossil Fuel Free Plan Campaign
Project Earth - Selfridges
Reach for the Sun - Ten Steps to Creating a Solar-Powered World Campaign
Schroders - Beyond Profit
Smart Energy GB: The Green Aisle
Zero Carbon Campaign
Circular Economy Project of the Year
Canon EMEA - Remanufacturing Project
Computacenter - Mail Force Charity Project
EverGrain - 'Realising the Potential in Everything' Food Upcycling Project
Hubbub - Community Calling Project
Refashion My Town - Pre-loved Clothing Hub
Roots and Hoots - Online Zero Waste Shop
Stone Group - Circular IT Solutions
SYNETIQ - Integrated Automotive Salvage and Recycling Service
Tech-Takeback - RevaluElectricals Collection Service
Utelize Communications - Unwanted Phones into Digital Classrooms Project
Young Sustainability Executive of the Year
Charlotte Gregory - SMS Plc
Chris Cousins - Eco Web Hosting
Daniel Gibbs - NatWest
Felizia Gustafsson - POA LONDON
Hugh Bartlett - Green Angel Syndicate
Izzy Rich - OnGen
Ryan Burrows - AECOM
Ryan Hans - Avanti West Coast
Stuart Debar - SRL Publishing
Sustainability Executive of the Year
Astrid Wynne - Techbuyer
Helen McTaggart - Amazon
Jennie Galbraith - British American Tobacco
Jo Gilroy - Kier Group
Solange Chamberlain and Simon Watson - Natwest
Tor Burrows - Grosvenor
Sustainability Team of the Year
Avanti West Coast - Responsible Business Team
Grosvenor Britain & Ireland - Sustainability and Innovation Team
MAPP
NatWest Group - Climate Team
Techbuyer
Small Business of the Year
Cambridge Cleantech
Cheeky Wipes
Crystal Doors
Delphis Eco
Eco Web Hosting
Granville Eco Park
Green Angel Syndicate
Farad.ai
Longevity Partners, Ltd
The Path
2 Degrees Kelvin
Y.O.U Underwear
Entrepreneur of the Year
Aniruddha Sharma - Carbon Clean
Bede Hesmondhalgh - ARC Ride
David Macdonald - The Path
Felizia Gustafsson - POA LONDON
George Davies - for peat's sake!
Kentaro Kawamori - Persefoni
Rachel Delacour - Sweep
Sarah Merrick - Ripple Energy
Sophie Walker - Dsposal
Innovation of the Year
Biophilica - Treekind
Bulb Energy - EV App
Byrne Bros - Low Carbon Concrete Technology
CCm Technologies - Carbon Sequestration Technology
ClimateCare - 14Trees Sustainable Building Project, Malawi
Kaluza - V2G optimisation
Knauf Insulation and Knauf Energy Solutions - Addressing Real Performance Project
Magical Mushroom Company - Mushroom Packaging
Octopus Energy - Kraken
Orbital Marine Power - Orbital O2
RES - SMARTStop
tepeo ltd - Zero Emission Boiler
Net Zero Strategy of the Year
Advertising Association - Ad Net Zero
Barings - Net Zero Strategy
Grosvenor Britain & Ireland - Think Zero Strategy
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - Green Plan: Sustainable healthcare the Leeds way
Pilgrim's UK - 2030 Sustainability Strategy
Pure Planet - Net Zero Strategy
The Co-operative - Ten-Point Climate Plan
Willmott Dixon - Now or Never Strategy
Politician of the Year
To be announced on the night.
Leader of the Year
Alison Rose - NatWest
Beverley Gower-Jones - Clean Growth Fund
James Watson - Osborne Clarke
Nick Lyth - Green Angel Syndicate
Paul Ellis - Ecology Building Society
Purvi Sapre - SEEIT, Sustainable Development Capital LLP
Ross Armstrong - Warmworks Scotland
Simon Morrish - Ground Control
Tom Rumboll - Synetiq
Vaughan Lindsay - ClimateCare
Company of the Year
Bulb Energy
Go-Ahead
Grosvenor Britain & Ireland
NatWest
Octopus Energy
Pure Planet
RES
Triodos Bank UK
Willmott Dixon
Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
To be announced on the night.