BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021: Finalists announced

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards is back. And today we are delighted to announce the finalists for the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards.

There were around 300 entries for this year's awards meaning many brilliant projects and organisations unfortunately missed out on making the cut. But the result is arguably our strongest set of finalists to date following a year that has brought myriad challenges for the green economy.

The strength and breadth of the shortlist is testament to the remarkable levels of innovation, resilience, and ingenuity green businesses and executives have demonstrated over the past 18 months, as they have continued to advance the net zero transition, while pushing green business principles and clean technologies firmly into the mainstream.

All being well, the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards will take place in person (with appropriate covid protocols in place) on the evening of September 22nd at The Brewery in central London, forming one of the centrepieces of the Net Zero Festival. You can now book your ticket at the awards from today, and join us in celebrating the best of the green economy and the continued advance of the net zero transition.

You can also now reserve your place at the virtual Net Zero Festival for free, which runs for three days from September 29th.

Consultancy of the Year

Anthesis Group

Carbon Intelligence

Capitas Finance

Don't Cry Wolf

Longevity Partners, Ltd

MAPP

Minviro

SOENECS Ltd

SteveLister.com

Communications Agency of the Year

Barley Communications

Greenhouse PR

Field Consulting

Forster Communications

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Quietroom

Scaramanga Agency

Seahorse Environmental

SEC Newgate UK

ESG Investor of the Year

AIPUT (Airport Industrial Property Unity Trust)

Cushon - Moved from Innovation

Cyan Finance

Earth Capital

EQ Investors

EV Private Equity

PensionBee - Moved from Innovation

The Path

Thrive Renewables

Victory Hill Capital Advisors LLP

Whitechurch Securities Ltd

Zouk Capital

Manufacturer of the Year

British American Tobacco

Crystal Doors

iHelios

Skyrora

Green Infrastructure Project of the Year

Bryn Elltyd Eco Guest House

Energy Superhub Oxford

ITM Motive - Fuel Cell Electric Bus Project

StorTera - Novel Smart Grid and Intelligent Energy Storage Project

UK Power Networks - Distributed Energy Resource Management (DERMS)

Green Packaging Project of the Year

envoPAP - Kraft E-Com

Greener Packaging

Riverford Organic Farmers - Box Zero and Packaging Pledge

Seedlip - Mushroom Packaging

Switch Packaging Specialists

Employee Engagement Campaign of the Year

Avanti West Coast - What tomorrow do you want?

KPMG - Sustainability at Home

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - Becoming a Carbon Literate Organisation

NatWest - Sustainable Futures

WWF-UK and Silverback Films - Our Planet - Our Finance Too Big To Fail

Green Building Project of the Year

Boost - Eco-office

British Land - 100 Liverpool Street

1 Triton Square - Arup

Paradise - Bywater Properties

Polysolar Limited - West Bromwich Open Air Market PV Canopy Project

The Risby, energy positive home - Net Zero Buildings

Nature Based Project of the Year

AECOM - Natural Capital Laboratory

CottonConnect - Organic Farmer Input Centres

Little Freddie - Pineapple Project

NatWest Group - 250 Bishopsgate

Olam Food Ingredients - Cocoa Agroforestry Restoration

St Johns Liverpool - The Nature Project

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Aberla Energy and Cheshire West & Chester Council - ForHousing Solar Project

Baringa Partners & Tesco - Renewables Sourcing Strategy

Computacenter - Hatfield Solar Project

Convert Energy Ltd - Herne Bay Pier Solar Array

Finn Geotherm - West Stow Anglo Saxon Village

Polysolar Limited - West Bromwich Open Air Market PV Canopy Project

RES - Solwaybank Wind Farm

Solarsense UK - The Brightwell Centre

UK Power Networks - CommuniHeat

Zeigo - Renewable Energy Procurement Platform

Transport Project of the Year

DB Cargo UK - Renewable Fuel Project

DPD UK - 25-25-25 Vision

Foresight Group and CNG Fuels - Bio-CNG Project

Go-Ahead - Southampton Air Filtering Bus

NatWest Group & Octopus Energy - EV Partnership

UK Power Networks - TransPower Vehicle to Grid Projects

Wessex Water - Bio-CNG HGV Project

ZeroAvia - Hydrogen-Electric Powertrain for Aviation

Energy Efficiency Project of the Year

Airex ECO Innovation - Portsmouth City Council and Walsall Housing Group Trial

Aviva - Smart Building Programme

GridBeyond - Flexible Grid Platform

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust - Journey Towards Net Zero Carbon Programme

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - LED Lighting Upgrade

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc - Primary Energy Recycled Energy Project

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc - St. Bartholomew's Hospital Onsite Energy Generation Project

Warmworks Scotland - Warmer Homes Scotland

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

Arla: Poo Power

Good Energy - The Power of Less Campaign

Hubbub and Barley Communications - Community Fridge Network Campaign

Orbital Marine Power - Turning the Tide Campaign

PensionBee - Fossil Fuel Free Plan Campaign

Project Earth - Selfridges

Reach for the Sun - Ten Steps to Creating a Solar-Powered World Campaign

Schroders - Beyond Profit

Smart Energy GB: The Green Aisle

Zero Carbon Campaign

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Canon EMEA - Remanufacturing Project

Computacenter - Mail Force Charity Project

EverGrain - 'Realising the Potential in Everything' Food Upcycling Project

Hubbub - Community Calling Project

Refashion My Town - Pre-loved Clothing Hub

Roots and Hoots - Online Zero Waste Shop

Stone Group - Circular IT Solutions

SYNETIQ - Integrated Automotive Salvage and Recycling Service

Tech-Takeback - RevaluElectricals Collection Service

Utelize Communications - Unwanted Phones into Digital Classrooms Project

Young Sustainability Executive of the Year

Charlotte Gregory - SMS Plc

Chris Cousins - Eco Web Hosting

Daniel Gibbs - NatWest

Felizia Gustafsson - POA LONDON

Hugh Bartlett - Green Angel Syndicate

Izzy Rich - OnGen

Ryan Burrows - AECOM

Ryan Hans - Avanti West Coast

Stuart Debar - SRL Publishing

Sustainability Executive of the Year

Astrid Wynne - Techbuyer

Helen McTaggart - Amazon

Jennie Galbraith - British American Tobacco

Jo Gilroy - Kier Group

Solange Chamberlain and Simon Watson - Natwest

Tor Burrows - Grosvenor

Sustainability Team of the Year

Avanti West Coast - Responsible Business Team

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland - Sustainability and Innovation Team

MAPP

NatWest Group - Climate Team

Techbuyer

Small Business of the Year

Cambridge Cleantech

Cheeky Wipes

Crystal Doors

Delphis Eco

Eco Web Hosting

Granville Eco Park

Green Angel Syndicate

Farad.ai

Longevity Partners, Ltd

The Path

2 Degrees Kelvin

Y.O.U Underwear

Entrepreneur of the Year

Aniruddha Sharma - Carbon Clean

Bede Hesmondhalgh - ARC Ride

David Macdonald - The Path

Felizia Gustafsson - POA LONDON

George Davies - for peat's sake!

Kentaro Kawamori - Persefoni

Rachel Delacour - Sweep

Sarah Merrick - Ripple Energy

Sophie Walker - Dsposal

Innovation of the Year

Biophilica - Treekind

Bulb Energy - EV App

Byrne Bros - Low Carbon Concrete Technology

CCm Technologies - Carbon Sequestration Technology

ClimateCare - 14Trees Sustainable Building Project, Malawi

Kaluza - V2G optimisation

Knauf Insulation and Knauf Energy Solutions - Addressing Real Performance Project

Magical Mushroom Company - Mushroom Packaging

Octopus Energy - Kraken

Orbital Marine Power - Orbital O2

RES - SMARTStop

tepeo ltd - Zero Emission Boiler

Net Zero Strategy of the Year

Advertising Association - Ad Net Zero

Barings - Net Zero Strategy

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland - Think Zero Strategy

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - Green Plan: Sustainable healthcare the Leeds way

Pilgrim's UK - 2030 Sustainability Strategy

Pure Planet - Net Zero Strategy

The Co-operative - Ten-Point Climate Plan

Willmott Dixon - Now or Never Strategy

Politician of the Year

To be announced on the night.

Leader of the Year

Alison Rose - NatWest

Beverley Gower-Jones - Clean Growth Fund

James Watson - Osborne Clarke

Nick Lyth - Green Angel Syndicate

Paul Ellis - Ecology Building Society

Purvi Sapre - SEEIT, Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Ross Armstrong - Warmworks Scotland

Simon Morrish - Ground Control

Tom Rumboll - Synetiq

Vaughan Lindsay - ClimateCare

Company of the Year

Bulb Energy

Go-Ahead

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland

NatWest

Octopus Energy

Pure Planet

RES

Triodos Bank UK

Willmott Dixon

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

To be announced on the night.