UK pension providers could be forced to pay tens of thousands of pounds in fines if they fail to comply with incoming climate risk disclosure rules, The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has warned.

Schemes that do not meet adhere to reporting on the threats posed to their investments in line with the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) recommendations can expect to be levied a minimum mandatory fine of at least £2,500, but potentially rising to as high as £50,000 for corporate bodies, TPR indicated yesterday.

The details were revealed in a proposed update to TPR's monetary penalties policy, which was published as part of an eight-week consultation on its draft guidance for the governance and reporting of climate-related risks and opportunities.

The watchdog last week said it would initially focus on ensuring adherence to the governance aspects of publishing the report - which will be mandatory for all master trusts and £5bn-plus schemes from October - rather than the actual level of detail it contains, due to a potential scarcity of risk information in the investment chain.

It noted that the government's regulations contain an "as far as they are able" clause, allowing some leeway around the extent of compliance. This includes areas such as undertaking scenario analysis, obtaining greenhouse gas emissions data under the three-scope framework, and using the data to calculate metrics and identify risks and opportunities, the guidance explains.

Trustees and schemes will, however, be expected to at least publish their reports on a free-to-access website within a required timeframe - with these requirements extended to £1bn-plus schemes in October 2022. Smaller schemes are also expected to face the rules from 2023.

"If trustees do not adequately consider climate-related risks and opportunities, or exercise effective stewardship, pension scheme investment performance and funding may suffer, which could mean savers missing out," said TPR executive director of regulatory policy, analysis and advice David Fairs. "This draft guidance sets out our expectations of trustees in response to the new climate change regulations. If trustees follow the guidance, and report on the steps they have taken, they should be able to demonstrate good governance of climate-related risks and opportunities."

He said the watchdog wanted to "work with trustees and their advisers" and would be holding a range of stakeholder events - including a virtual workshop on 3 August - over the eight-week consultation period, which ends on 31 August.

The draft guidance also contains a list of "not exhaustive" steps to ensure schemes are "able to demonstrate good governance of climate-related risks and opportunities". The watchdog said even schemes which do not fall under the scope of the rules should heed the suggestions.

It came as pension provider Royal London today unveiled research suggesting more than half of consumers (57 per cent) want their pension to be invested responsibly to help tackle climate change, compared to just nine per cent who do not.

At the same time, however, the Opinium survey of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by Royal London also found just 15 per cent of respondents claimed to currently invest their pensions responsibly, and around two in five (44 per cent) were interested in investing their pension responsibly but did not know where to start.

Sarah Pennells, consumer finance specialist at Royal London, said it was "really encouraging that people are willing to change their habits to help tackle climate change" but that "we've got a long way to go to get people to think about checking where their pension is invested in the same way they look at the amount of plastic packaging on fruit and vegetables". "Our research shows that one of the blockers is that people simply don't know what responsible investment involves or where to start - and that's a challenge we have to address," she explained.