Waste-carrying Thames tug boats switch to biofuel as Cory plots course to net zero

Tug boats which ferry household waste down the River Thames to feed a power plant in east London are set to run on biofuels, with waste management firm Cory claiming the switch will slash both CO2 emissions and air pollution.

Cory said running the tugs on biofuel hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) had resulted in a reduction in net carbon dioxide emissions by 90 per cent during trials, and that it therefore planned to make the switch permanently as part of its drive to become a net zero emission company by 2050.

Moreover, the firm also hopes switching to HVO to power the boats will help to boost air quality, claiming the fuel can help reduce nitrous oxide and particulate matter emissions by around a fifth compared to conventional fossil fuels.

The tug boats are used to transport over one million tonnes of household waste collected from across several London boroughs for incineration at its Riverside energy-from-waste facility each year. Cory said the approach helped prevent around 100,000 truck journeys annually.

Cory CEO Dougie Sutherland said the swtich to HVO for the tug boats marked "another important moment in our 125-year history".

"As a business, we are proud of our stewardship of the Thames and the river's role in reducing the environmental impact of our operations," he said. "For people who live and work in London, our fleet of tugs and barges are a familiar sight and have gained something of an iconic status as a result. As well as being recognisable, we want them to also be contributing to reducing emissions on the Thames."

However, Sutherland added that he envisaged switching to HVO as "a temporary measure on the road to net zero, and that is why we are also exploring opportunities for zero carbon marine vessels".

"As we look to the future, which includes plans to invest £800m into new projects in London and the South East, the river will continue to play a pivotal role in our operations," he said. "It's therefore vital that we ensure that we invest in the sustainability of our tugs - and in doing so, help the UK to address the decarbonisation of shipping, another key aspect of the country's net zero target, while improving air quality."

According to the company's 2020 annual review, Cory prevented 731,000 tonnes of residual waste going to landfill across the UK last year, saving 150,000 tonnes of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere and producing 501GWh of electricity in total.

Robin Mortimer, chief executive of Port of London Authority, said switching the tugs to HVO was "exactly the sort of step required to make a difference on the journey to net zero and a cleaner environment".