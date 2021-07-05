LifeSight targets net zero by 2050 across default pension funds

LifeSight is aiming to halve emissions within its default pension funds by 2030, on its pathway to achieving net zero by the middle of the century.

The defined contribution (DC) master trust, run by risk management and insurance broker giant Willis Towers Watson, said it would also launch a climate-focused fund next month following member feedback which demonstrated "clear demand" for a greener approach.

The multi-employer scheme said the "vast majority" of its £10bn-plus assets under management would be covered by the net zero pledge, with the ambition supported by the fund's low-carbon, exclusionary approach.

It said the fund would "emphasise investment" in companies with lower-carbon footprint, those transitioning their emissions to a Paris Agreement-aligned strategy, and those providing climate and environmental solutions, including on issues such as waste, pollution, water use, and biodiversity.

Moreover, it aims to ensure any approach is guided by the principles and measures agreed within the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change's Net Zero Investment Framework.

Trustee chair Jane Platt said both climate change and the associated "orderly transition" to a net zero economy were "systemic and urgent global challenges".

"To avert the worst outcomes, it is critical to limit increases in global average temperatures in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement as a sustainable future for society and the planet is clearly in the direct financial interests of our members," she explained. "As a leading UK Master Trust, LifeSight has a responsibility to help shape the system going forward and contribute to stewarding a whole economy transition to a net zero and resilient future for the long term financial benefit of our members. That is why we have committed LifeSight to this net zero target."

The master trust has also partnered with an unnamed overlay provider to deliver stewardship and engagement services, with daily activity on issues including climate change, human rights and responsible supply chains. It follows LifeSight's move in 2018 to integrate sustainable investment considerations into all default funds.

The firm's managing director Fiona Matthews said climate change was a key part of LifeSight's sustainable investment policy. "We recognise that climate change is an urgent global challenge and a transition to a net zero economy will help protect environmental and socioeconomic stability," she said.

The master trust's overarching target is identical to that of its owner, Willis Towers Watson, which in April announced the same 2030 and 2050 target dates across its investment processes.

Willis Towers Watson global chief investment officer Craig Baker said delivering net zero was part of its fiduciary mandate and "completely consistent with the financial goals of LifeSight, and its members, as climate change has the potential to impact returns across multiple asset classes".

"Being strategically ahead of a net zero transition will, in our opinion, significantly improve risk-adjusted returns," he said. "The actions already implemented in LifeSight's defaults are consistent with this multi-year journey to net zero."

