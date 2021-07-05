ADVERTISEMENT

LifeSight targets net zero by 2050 across default pension funds

James Phillips
James Phillips
clock 05 July 2021 • 2 min read
Rapidly growing numbers of pension funds are targeting net zero financed emissions
Image:

Rapidly growing numbers of pension funds are targeting net zero financed emissions

Willis Towers Watson-owned master trust said ‘vast majority’ of its £10bn managed assets will be covered by net zero goal

LifeSight is aiming to halve emissions within its default pension funds by 2030, on its pathway to achieving net zero by the middle of the century.

The defined contribution (DC) master trust, run by risk management and insurance broker giant Willis Towers Watson, said it would also launch a climate-focused fund next month following member feedback which demonstrated "clear demand" for a greener approach.

The multi-employer scheme said the "vast majority" of its £10bn-plus assets under management would be covered by the net zero pledge, with the ambition supported by the fund's low-carbon, exclusionary approach.

It said the fund would "emphasise investment" in companies with lower-carbon footprint, those transitioning their emissions to a Paris Agreement-aligned strategy, and those providing climate and environmental solutions, including on issues such as waste, pollution, water use, and biodiversity.

Moreover, it aims to ensure any approach is guided by the principles and measures agreed within the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change's Net Zero Investment Framework.

Trustee chair Jane Platt said both climate change and the associated "orderly transition" to a net zero economy were "systemic and urgent global challenges".

"To avert the worst outcomes, it is critical to limit increases in global average temperatures in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement as a sustainable future for society and the planet is clearly in the direct financial interests of our members," she explained. "As a leading UK Master Trust, LifeSight has a responsibility to help shape the system going forward and contribute to stewarding a whole economy transition to a net zero and resilient future for the long term financial benefit of our members. That is why we have committed LifeSight to this net zero target."

The master trust has also partnered with an unnamed overlay provider to deliver stewardship and engagement services, with daily activity on issues including climate change, human rights and responsible supply chains. It follows LifeSight's move in 2018 to integrate sustainable investment considerations into all default funds.

The firm's managing director Fiona Matthews said climate change was a key part of LifeSight's sustainable investment policy. "We recognise that climate change is an urgent global challenge and a transition to a net zero economy will help protect environmental and socioeconomic stability," she said.

The master trust's overarching target is identical to that of its owner, Willis Towers Watson, which in April announced the same 2030 and 2050 target dates across its investment processes.

Willis Towers Watson global chief investment officer Craig Baker said delivering net zero was part of its fiduciary mandate and "completely consistent with the financial goals of LifeSight, and its members, as climate change has the potential to impact returns across multiple asset classes".

"Being strategically ahead of a net zero transition will, in our opinion, significantly improve risk-adjusted returns," he said. "The actions already implemented in LifeSight's defaults are consistent with this multi-year journey to net zero."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
James Phillips
Author spotlight

James Phillips

View profile
More from James Phillips

Cardano and Now Pensions set 2050 net zero portfolio targets

Pension holders don't understand their providers' net-zero goals, survey finds

Most read
01

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
02

'Cows are the new coal': Investor group urges governments to set clear emissions goals for agricultural sector

30 June 2021 • 3 min read
03

Guarding against 'greenwash': Inside the fight against misleading corporate green claims

29 June 2021 • 14 min read
04

Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches new Business Transformation Group

29 June 2021 • 3 min read
05

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read

More on Investment

HSBC's commercial team to receive net zero training
Skills

HSBC's commercial team to receive net zero training

Banking giant teams up with the Chartered Banker Institute to provide employees with training on sustainability best pratices

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 05 July 2021 • 2 min read
A post-covid leisure boom could be on the way, can we make it sustainable?
Investment

A post-covid leisure boom could be on the way, can we make it sustainable?

Martyn Jones at Liontrust Sustainable Investment argues that the leisure industry could provide a key plank in sustainable investment strategies

Martyn Jones , Liontrust Sustainable Investment
clock 02 July 2021 • 4 min read
Photo: Andrew Parsons/Number 10/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Policy

Rishi Sunak ramps up plans for UK's first green gilt and retail green savings bond

Treasury confirms proceeds from green bonds will go towards renewable energy, climate adaptation, energy efficiency, nature restoration and zero emission transport projects

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 July 2021 • 2 min read