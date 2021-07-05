Jonathan Bartley to stand down as Green Party co-leader

Jonathan Bartley is to step down as co-leader of the Green Party after five years in the role, he announced this morning.

Bartley, who is the Green Party's longest-serving leader, said he was "immensely grateful for the opportunity to put the climate emergency front and centre on the political agenda", but that quitting the role would allow more time to spend with his family and provide his successors time to prepare for the next General Election.

His resignation will take effect from August, leaving his co-leader Siân Berry in sole charge of the Party until a new leadership election is held. Berry has not yet confirmed whether she will be standing for re-election as co-leader of the Party.

Bartley said he was "hugely proud" of the Party's achievements during his term as leader, noting that the Greens have become "a major electoral force, vying to be the country's third party". He said it planned to continue working towards building support for a 'progressive alliance' of political parties to oppose the Conservatives.

The Green Party gained council seats in Stockport, Northumberland, Hastings and Derbyshire for the first time in May's local elections, as it secured a record haul of 155 council seats across the UK. The Party also continues to harbour hopes of expanding its parliamentary representation in Bristol, East Anglia and the Isle of Wight, where candidates have also performed well in recent elections.

Bartley said the Party was "now in a position to win more Parliamentary seats", and that stepping down now would allow a new leadership team time to bed-in ahead of the next General Election.

"It has been an immense privilege to have been the longest serving leader the party has had - first with Caroline Lucas for two years and then with Siân Berry for three," he said in a statement. "It's also increasingly clear that we may have an earlier than expected general election and a new leadership team needs time to get used to the role, which makes it the right time to step down now and allow the party to choose new leaders."

Bartley first served as co-leader in 2016 alongside the Green Party's sole MP Caroline Lucas, and has continued in the role alongside Berry since 2018. He was also elected to Lambeth Borough Council in London in 2018, where he leads the Green group of councillors.

"I have been immensely grateful for the opportunity to put the climate emergency front and centre on the political agenda and to speak up uncompromisingly for migrants, refugees, disabled people and other protected groups who are so often forgotten and ignored, or at worst demonised, exploited and oppressed," Bartley continued. "I have also been grateful for the opportunity to advocate for the need for progressive parties to work together to defeat the government, tackle the climate emergency, eliminate poverty and reform the electoral system."

Following his resignation, Bartley intends to continue working towards an alliance of progressive parties, which he believes is something "needed now more than ever" as the Conservative leadership displays "the hallmarks of neo-fascism". He added that he hoped to play "a full, if different role in the Green Party in the future, wherever I can be most helpful".

In her own statement, Berry described Bartley as "a tremendous colleague" and "hard-working, thoughtful, kind, collegiate and full of insight and ideas".

"Every member should applaud the huge part he has played in the Green Party's progress over the past five years," she said. "His departure leaves many impressive pairs of shoes to fill."