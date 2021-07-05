Taylor Wimpey pushed for weaker Future Homes Standard, Greenpeace investigation reveals

Homes are the second largest contributor to the UK's emissions, after transport

UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey called for the government's climate proposals for buildings to be watered down, arguing plans to curb emissions and enhance insultation across new build properties were "too ambitious", an investigation from Greenpeace's investigations unit Unearthed has found.

In its response to a consultation on the Future Homes Standard which ran from late 2019, the UK's third largest house builder said the government proposal to slash carbon emissions from new build properties by 75 to 80 per cent was "too ambitious" and argued a proposed fabric standard geared at enhancing insulation in new homes as "too demanding".

The findings, uncovered by Unearthed through a freedom of information request, puts the firm among a small minority of consultation respondents voicing opposition to the government's green homes agenda, Greenpeace said.

The government's summary of the consultation, published in January of this year, revealed less than two per cent of respondents thought the plans were too ambitious, with 80 per cent of participants claiming government's proposed carbon emissions reduction target did not go far enough.

Other leading UK housebuilders, such as Barratt Homes and Berkeley Group backed the government's plans and the Home Builders Federation supported the Ministers' proposed goals, although agreed with Taylor Wimpey that the timetable was too ambitious, according to the investigation.

Unearthed said Taylor Wimpey's objections to the emissions cuts set out in the standard amounted to an attempt to derail crucial climate action, but a spokesperson from the company countered that the firm had supported the government's climate goals in its response, but had wanted to highlight practical challenges around timing and implementation.

"Taylor Wimpey communicated its support in the consultation response and remains fully supportive of the UK government's target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," a spokesperson told BusinessGreen. "We also embrace the Future Homes Standard with its ambition to reduce carbon emissions from homes in use by 75-80 per cent by 2025."

They added: "In response to the government's calls for honest interaction and dialogue around the Future Homes Standard in 2020, Taylor Wimpey identified a number of challenges relating to the practical implementation of the proposals. These challenges led to concerns that the delivery of viable and much-needed new housing could be prejudiced, which we duly communicated to the government in our response."

The Future Homes Standard, which was published earlier this year, is designed to slash the carbon footprint of the UK's domestic building stock, which is responsible for more 14 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, not counting electricity, largely due to homes' continued dependence on fossil gas for heating and cooking.

The standard mandates that new build homes achieve a 75 to 80 per cent emissions cut compared to current standards by 2025, largely by moving away from fossil gas boilers to low carbon heating systems, such as electric heat pumps. It also requires home builders to deliver significant improvements in energy efficiency on current standards by 2022.

The housing sector is facing growing pressure to ramp up its efforts to reduce its impact on emissions, with a recent report from the Climate Chance Committee underscoring that buildings are now the UK's second greatest source of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, after transport.

However, some within the sector have long warned that the shift towards heat pumps and higher energy efficiency standards could be hampered by increased costs in the short to medium term as well as potential skills shortages.

In related news, the Onward think tank today published a major new report warning the UK's net zero transition could be hampered by a failure to tackle a looming skills shortage in critical green industries, such as construction, energy, and electric vehicle manufacturing.