'The heart of net zero': UK Power Networks unveils £4.5bn investment plan

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has published the details of its draft business plan for the period from 2023 and 2028, setting out its goal to put "customers and communities at the heart of net zero".

The plan, published late last week, confirms the company's intent to increase investment in its electricity networks by seven per cent over the next price settlement period, known as RIIO-ED2, while reducing its component of average energy bills by 10 per cent.

UKPN said that it was "highly confident" that £4.5bn of investments would be needed to deliver on the objectives set out in its plan, with a further £1.1bn required if the Climate Change Committee's highest uptake forecast of people switching to electric vehicles (EVs) and heat pumps materialises.

UKPN, which owns and maintains electricity cables and lines across London, the South East, and East of England, said that under the plan it would establish a dedicated team to work with local authorities on local area energy plans geared at helping communities to transition to net zero emissions.

The company forecasts that up to 2.7 million electric vehicles (EVs) will be connected to its networks by 2028, up from just 150,000 today, as the UK edges closer to its 2030 deadline for ending the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles. Similarly, it expects 700,000 additional heat pumps to be installed over the same period as households across the country move away from fossil gas boilers.

"The 2020s will be a decade of transformative change in the energy system and in our society, as we decarbonise every aspect of our economy, and a time when net zero becomes real for millions of our customers," said UKPN chief executive officer Basil Scarsella. "It will bring major change to the lifestyles of people and communities; from the way we refuel our vehicles to heating our homes and using energy wisely."

In addition, UKPN confirmed it plans to develop "innovative approaches" that could enable more public on-street charging, which the company said remained one of the "key consumer barriers" to EV adoption. The company said it is aiming to improve current levels of on-street public chargers by 25 percent.

It has also set a goal to achieve net zero emissions across its own operations by 2028, and claims to be the first network operator to have its emissions reduction plan verified by the Science Based Targets Initiative.

Elsewhere in the plan, the company has earmarked £67m of benefits to support customers experiencing fuel poverty, making a commitment to "play its part in delivering the UK's levelling up goals".

UKPN said the proposals were the result of extensive consumer research and stakeholder engagement involving over 26,000 people across London, the East, and South East England.

Scarsella urged stakeholders to now provide feedback on the plan. "I would like to invite anyone who would like to feed into our business plan, to view it online or attend one of our planned events to let us know what they think," he said.