Osprey Charging Network: 'Winning a UK Green Business Award really helps to build confidence'

Osprey Charging was named Fast Track Company of the Year - as well as taking home the gong for Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year alongside Bear Jam - at the UK Green Business Awards 2025. Here, the company reflects on its double award win last year, its plans for 2026, and offers tips to those entering the awards this year.

The UK Green Business Awards are back for 2026 and are now open for entries - check out all the details on the entry process, venue, and awards ceremony here.

BusinessGreen: What was it like to win at the UK Green Business Awards 2025?

It was really special for Osprey Charging, as a fast-growing business in a relatively new sector, to be recognised alongside established household names and innovative leaders from across so many different industries. We are really proud of our ongoing Carbon Footprint Project, particularly that judges noted our full Scope 1-3 carbon assessment is an uncommon step for an SME - we aim to lead the field in every aspect of running a public EV charging network.

What was your favourite memory from the awards night?

Apart from the moment Osprey's name was announced, it has to be chatting to the other people on our table. Fascinating backgrounds, ideas and all with this amazing shared commitment to improving the world. And we also talked about the [BBC's hit TV show] Traitors of course!

What top tips would you give anyone looking to enter the 2026 UK Green Business Awards?

Don't be daunted by the big names, if you have an amazing plan, strategy or transformation to tell the world about - go for it! Include lots of detail, especially on the impact, and don't worry if you don't feel something's ‘complete' yet - these initiatives should be always ongoing.

How has winning influenced your future projects or goals?

It really helps to build confidence in our ongoing Carbon Footprint Project and the strategy behind it and for the future, especially with our investors and partners.

What's happened over the last year for your business?

2025 was another year of expansion of our nationwide, super-fast charging network with hundreds of new charge points providing a reliable re-charge for EV drivers on the go. This meant Osprey ended the year as the UK's second-largest public rapid charging network with over 1,500 charge points, having grown 400 per cent in just a few years. We also further developed our own software platform to fully own and improve the customer experience, and were voted joint top for customer service as a result by EV drivers in the Zapmap Annual Survey.

What are your green priorities for 2026?

We will continue to measure and understand our carbon impact, from EV charging infrastructure design to the fleet operations of our partners, so we can continue to reduce it. And of course carrying out our core business, building rapid charging infrastructure in convenient locations and refining our worry-free customer experience, which are both essential to the UK's transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

What aspect of the green economy are you most excited about?

The potential of EVs beyond being traditional vehicles. Thinking more about them as a battery storage option sitting outside your house, that could enable more efficient use of renewable energy sources. It will be exciting to see what consumer, and community, initiatives and innovations are developed to make the most of this as yet untapped network of battery storage!

