ADVERTISEMENT

'EV Hub': Nissan confirms plans for £1bn battery gigafactory

Car marker gives "major vote of confidence" to UK manufacturing says PM

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 01 July 2021 • 4 min read
Credit: Nissan
Image:

Credit: Nissan

The future-proofing of the UK automotive industry took a considerable step forward today with the unveiling of plans by Nissan to create Nissan EV36Zero, a new £1bn flagship Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

View profile
More from Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski

Water stress: UN report reveals how billions of people could not wash hands at home as Covid-19 hit

HSBC's commercial team to receive net zero training

Most read
01

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
02

'Cows are the new coal': Investor group urges governments to set clear emissions goals for agricultural sector

30 June 2021 • 3 min read
03

Guarding against 'greenwash': Inside the fight against misleading corporate green claims

29 June 2021 • 14 min read
04

Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership launches new Business Transformation Group

29 June 2021 • 3 min read
05

Government launches £60m hydrogen funding competition

29 June 2021 • 3 min read

More on BusinessGreen

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'
Politics

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

700km of cables will unite nations' energy markets for the first time

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 05 July 2021 • 2 min read
Credit: UK Power Networks
Energy

'The heart of net zero': UK Power Networks unveils £4.5bn investment plan

Networks operator plans major investment push to prepare grid for surge in power demand from heat pumps and electric vehicles

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 05 July 2021 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: Canada sets 2035 target to make all new car and van sales zero emission
Automotive

Global Briefing: Canada sets 2035 target to make all new car and van sales zero emission

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 July 2021 • 4 min read