Housebuilders heart hedgehogs: Taylor Wimpey debuts new environmental strategy, as industry publishes biodiversity guide

Taylor Wimpey, one of the UK's largest residential homebuilders, has announced a string of "ambitious" climate targets as part of its new environmental strategy.

The strategy, titled 'Building a Better World', sets a series of targets to curb its direct environmental impacts, alongside specific pledges to enhance nature on new developments, achieve science-based carbon reduction goals,;and make it easier for customers to live in a more sustainable way.

The company said it new carbon reduction targets had been designed in conjunction with Carbon Trust and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. As such the housebuilder has committed to reduce its operational carbon emissions by 36 per cent by 2025, reduce carbon emissions from its supply chain and customer homes by 24 per cent by 2030, purchase 100 per cent renewable electricity for all new sites, and trial various forms of low-carbon technology.

The new targets will build on progress that hjas seen the firm deliver an absolute reduction in its operational greenhouse gas emissions of 39 per cent against 2013 levels.

The company said it would also bolster efforts to support nature on new developments through the strengthening of existing natural habitat at sites before work begins and the addition of wildlife enhancements such as bug hotels, bird and bat boxes, and wildlife ponds.

Underpinning these efforts, the company announced this week it has partnered with charity Hedgehog Street to integrate hedgehog highways across its developments, and in an industry-first, teamed up with national insect charity Buglife, to improve habitat for pollinating insects on all of its new housing schemes. Support will also be provided for Buglife's B-lines project which is creating pollinator-friendly 'insect pathways' through the UK's countryside and towns.

The strategy also includes plans to make 'green living' more widely accessible for home-owners by installing 36,000 electric vehicle charging points and instigating measures that will make it easier for people living in new developments to save water, recycle, and work from home. In addition, through the partnerships with Buglife and Hedgehog residents will be encouraged to engage with nature and work to create 20,000 nature-friendly gardens by 2025.

The changes follow research carried out by the company in 2020 which found 42 per cent of existing and potential home owners have become more focused on environmental issues as a result of the pandemic, and 43 per cent considered environmental performance an important criteria when choosing who to buy a home from.

"At Taylor Wimpey our purpose is to build great homes and thriving communities," said Peter Redfern, Taylor Wimpey's chief executive. "We're proud to create places that will be enjoyed by generations of people for decades and even centuries to come. Yet today, younger generations face an uncertain future and the scale of the environmental crisis has never been more apparent. As a responsible business, we want to act. By launching our environmental strategy and ambitious targets, we aim to play our part in protecting the planet and creating a greener, healthier future for our customers, colleagues and communities. By working with Buglife and Hedgehog Street, we will increase nature on our sites making them better places to live for our customers."

The strategy was launched in the same week as a new industry guide that highlights the importance of considering biodiversity at the earliest stages of new home developments in order to better encourage wildlife and combat habitat decline.

The report, by The National House Building Council (NHBC), RSPB, and Barratt Developments, suggests ways the industry can incorporate green infrastructure into homebuilding and enhance and protect biodiversity within existing developments. Elements include implementing sustainable drainage systems, installing roost bricks for bats and designing bat-friendly lighting, adding bird nest bricks to provide permanent nests for struggling species like swifts, and ensuring boundaries enable hedgehogs to move freely through housing developments.

"The housebuilding industry is uniquely placed in having an opportunity to create not just sustainable houses, but new, sustainable communities, where people thrive alongside wildlife," said Becky Speight, CEO of RSPB.