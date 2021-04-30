Contracts for Difference projects tipped to provide 10 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

Latest update from Cornwall Insight on burgeoning renewables sector published days after solar and nuclear turn South West’s grid 100 per cent zero emission

Overall generation from clean energy projects delivered through the Contracts for Difference scheme is set hit 25.8TWh across 2021, equivalent to roughly 10 per cent of all generation on Britain's electricity grid, according to analysts.

An update from Cornwall Insights published earlier this week predicts the government clean energy auction scheme will add 6.8GW of renewable capacity in the UK this year, powered by the rapid expansion of offshore wind.

Cornwall Insight analyst Lee Drummee emphasised the scheme is going to be "instrumental" in transforming the UK's electricity generation landscape over the coming years, forecasting the upcoming Allocation Round 4 could procure an additional 12GW of capacity for the grid.

"The upcoming AR4 auction could procure up to an additional 12GW of further capacity, with a substantial proportion expected to be reserved in the auction for offshore wind in a new ‘Pot 3' category," he said. "Our Renewable Pipeline Tracker shows that over 7GW of shovel ready offshore wind projects could enter the AR4 auction. The pipeline beyond this is even larger, with over 30GW of preliminary offshore wind projects in an early "scoping" stage and actively engaging in current Crown Estate Offshore Leasing Rounds."

The update calculates that 3TWh of a forecast 3.8TWh set to be added in 2021 through the government subsidy programme will come from offshore wind projects.

Drummee said the "big driver" of CfD capacity this year comes from offshore wind. "Forecasts indicate that over next winter, monthly generation from the CfD fleet could total between 2.5TWh and 3.0TWh," he said. "Whilst this is still only around 10 per cent of monthly demand levels for the winter months, the variable nature of wind generation is increasingly impacting the market over these periods."

Cornwall Insights calculates that roughly 1.9GW of capacity is set to come online in 2022 and 9.9GW between 2023 and 2027 from projects supported through the third and fourth CfD allocation rounds.

The update from Cornwall Insights is published just days after high levels of solar generation and nuclear power generation in the South West pushed fossil fuel generation to its lowest level in more than a year, turning the grid 100 per cent zero emission on Sunday.

Strong solar output and power generated at nuclear power plant Hinkley Point B saw the local electricity grid deliver the cleanest power in Britain between Thursday and Sunday of last week and pushed fossil fuel generation off the grid altogether for a period on Sunday, according to an update from the Nuclear Industry Association.

Carbon emissions per unit of electricity group consumer averaged 22g of CO2 per unit of electricity over the weekend, the lowest level seen in "at least 15 months", the trade association said.