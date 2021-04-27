New wave of Global Ambassadors join Race to Zero and Race to Resilience

Paul Polman, Emma Howard-Boyd, and Michael Bloomberg among the latest recruits to the global UN-backed campaign

The UN-backed Race to Zero and Race to Resilience campaigns have announced that nine new Global Ambassadors have been appointed to help promote the effort to secure ambitious climate pledges from corporates and governments around the world.

The High Level Champions for COP26 and COP25, Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Munoz, confirmed yesterday that the campaign team has been strengthened by the addition of Mike Bloomberg, Dr Susan Chomba, Emma Howard Bowd, Prof. Saleem Huq, Dr Agnes Kalibata, Sheela Patel, Paul Polman, Manuel Pulgar Vidal, and Feike Sijbesma.

The group said each Ambassador had been "carefully chosen as an individual deeply committed to transformative change and addressing the climate crisis".

They will now be tasked with amplifying the two campaigns to reach different audiences in different regions around the world.

The update comes just days after the Race to Zero campaign, which calls on businesses and states to commit to net zero targets and credible interim emissions goals, announced its membership has soared in recent months with over 2,100 firms globally now signed up.

"I'm honoured to welcome this carefully selected group of Global Ambassadors who will help us unlock the efforts of non-state actors in support of a zero carbon, resilient world," said Nigel Topping, UK High Level Climate Champion for COP26. "I'm particularly excited to work with such a range of influencers who span regions and expertise, from whom we can continue learning, and I also look forward to soon welcoming our Youth Ambassadors to this group. We only win these races if we work together."

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, welcomed her appointment and called on businesses and governments around the world to urgently strengthen their climate resilience strategies, while also urging investors to step up their support for climate action.

"The shocks of the climate emergency, like heatwaves and floods, are now apparent everywhere we look," she said. "Global industry needs to reduce carbon emissions and develop resilience in infrastructure and communities. This work will provide the new skills and jobs needed for the economic recovery, but it still needs to be financed. So while I advocate for the Race to Zero and the Race to Resilience, I will be clear that this also means a Race to Trillions of dollars with nature's recovery at its heart."

Her comments were echoed by former Unilever boss and co-founder of campaign group Imagine, Paul Polman, who said the campaigns could help enhance co-operation between the public and private sectors in support of the net zero transition.

"It's an absolute honour to become a Global Ambassador for Race to Zero and Race to Resilience," he said. "Runaway climate change is the most urgent challenge facing humanity and we have no time to lose in rapidly transitioning to a zero carbon future. These ambitious campaigns will help public and private sector actors work together in unprecedented collaboration, so that we can move at speed and scale in this crucial 'decade of action'."