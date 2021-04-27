LGIM inks £85m sustainable financing deal for leading housing association

Company inks long term sustainability-linked financing deal with Believe Housing to support developer's decarbonisation plans

LGIM Real Assets has provided £85m in long-term financing to Believe Housing, one of the largest affordable homes providers in North East England, delivering the latest deal to link the cost of finance to a firm's sustainability performance.

The funding will support Believe Housing's strategic development goal to deliver over 1,200 new affordable homes over the next five years, with the pricing of the placement linked to the housing association's support for the clean energy transition.

Precise details of the deal were not disclosed, but LGIM Real Assets said the housing association would now use the funding to refinance existing debt, deliver new homes, and for general corporate purposes including investments in its existing portfolio of 18,000 homes.

The investments will also build on the company's existing emissions reduction efforts, which recently saw it become the first organisation in the sector to achieve the Carbon Neutral International Standard.

Steve Bolton, head of private corporate debt for Europe at LGIM Real Assets, said the deal represented an important transaction for the housing association sector as a whole.

"We're delighted to place decarbonisation firmly at the centre of the investment, rather than something that's talked about on the side-lines," he said. "Legal & General is uniquely placed to invest annuity money into the UK economy, supporting its long-term pension commitments and creating real assets which provide jobs, housing, and spur economic activity. The fundamental need for good quality, affordable homes has not changed."

Sohail Singal, associate director at Chatham Financial, which led the transaction, added that the sustainability-linked terms of the placement would provide Believe Housing with a further incentive to deliver on its sustainability goals and provide a "positive ESG impact".