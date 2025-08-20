Green claims under scrutiny: Why businesses must rethink their sustainability sign-off

Now is the time to take stock, tighten systems, and put rigour at the heart of how sustainability is communicated, writes Kerry Stares from law firm Charles Russell Speechlys
In a recent investigation, Which? magazine found that more than six-in-ten online product listings failed basic tests under the UK's Green Claims Code. It's a stark finding and a timely reminder that the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis