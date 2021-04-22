Climate Leaders Summit: US, Canada, and Japan unveil enhanced 2030 climate plans, as China hints at coal phase down

First day of climate summit hosted by US offers up a number of enhanced climate targets from world leaders as Prime Minister Johnson insists he is not a 'bunny hugger'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hymned the need to boost climate finance for developing countries, tackle biodiversity loss, and 'build back better' from the pandemic as he took to the virtual podium of the Climate Leaders Summit this afternoon, offering a characteristically optimistic rallying call to world leaders on a day when a number of leading economies unveil enhanced climate goals.

Forty leaders attended today's White House-hosted summit, including Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as US President Joe Biden undertook his first major act of climate diplomacy ahead of this year's crucial COP26 UN Climate Summit.

The President opened the two-day meeting by confirming heavily-trailed plans to reduce the US' emissions by between 50 and 52 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 and called on other countries to step up their ambition ahead of the vital Glasgow Summit this autumn.

"The steps our countries take between now and [COP26 Climate Summit in] Glasgow will set the world up for success," he said, adding that if action is taken now "we will breathe easier literally and figuratively"

While the new US target is weaker the emissions goals embraced by the UK and EU, it marks a significant step up for the nation that is expected to unleash much-needed green policies and clean investments across the US over the coming years. Biden repeatedly stressed how the strategy was part of his wider infrastructure and jobs plans, promising that pursuit of net zero emissions would boost US competitiveness and enhance lives and livelihoods across the country.

He confirmed the US would double it climate finance commitments by 2024 relative to the average level during the second term of former President Barack Obama's administration, and triple funding for adaptation projects.

As he took to the stage, Johnson highlighted the UK's new target of delivering a 78 per cent emission reduction on 1990 levels by 2035 and impressed the need for nations to meet their Paris Agreement commitment to deliver $100bn a year in climate finance to developing countries.

Echoing earlier comments from the Biden, Johnson emphasised climate action could drive significant economic growth and jobs, as he confounded delegates with an obscure reference to how climate action had nothing to do with "bunny hugging" and could unlock myriad economic opportunities. Espousing his personal philosophy, he highlighted how the UK had slashed its emissions in recent decades, while growing its economy. "Cake have eat, is my message to you," he told world leaders.

"It's vital for all of us to show that this is not all about some expensive politically correct green act of ‘bunny hugging' or however you want to put it," he said of climate action. "Nothing wrong with 'bunny hugging' but you know what I'm driving at. This is about growth and jobs and the President [Biden] was absolutely right to stress that.

"I want to leave you with the thought that we can build back better from this pandemic by building back greener," the Prime Minister added. "Don't forget that the UK has been able to cut our own CO2 emissions by about 42 per cent on 1990 levels and we've seen our economy grow by 73 per cent, you can do both at once."

Chinese President Xi Jinping did not unveil any fresh targets for the world's biggest emitter, but confirmed for the first time that the country would actively phase down coal consumption in the latter half of this decade, a move that was welcomed by commentators as providing an important signal domestically.

"We will strictly control coal fired power generation projects," Xi said. "We will strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period [2026-2030]."

Meanwhile, hopes that Japan and Canada might unveil plans to slash their emissions by 50 per cent by the end of the decade were dashed this afternoon, when both countries unveiled targets that fall short of delivering the emissions reductions in line with a 1.5C future.

Just ahead of the conference, Japan announced it would work to cut emissions by 46 to 50 per cent compared to 2013 levels. While a significant step up from its previous goal of 26 per cent, Greenpeace Japan's executive director slammed it as a "paltry move" when compared to the decarbonisation programmes of the EU, UK, and US.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of "listening to climate science" as he unveiled plans for the country to slash emissions by 40 to 45 per cent by the end of this decade against 2005 levels.

Again, while the new target marks a significant step up from Canada's previous goal of 30 per cent, campaigners have warned it falls far short of delivering the emissions reductions required to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement. Canada is the fourth largest producer of oil in the world and has a long history of missing national climate targets, and as such campaigners have called on the federal government to pass strong legislation to help meet the new targets. Trudeau has also come under fire from campaigners for unveiling no new climate finance commitments.

Other notable developments today saw a pledge from South Korea to stop financing coal power overseas, a move that will leave China and Japan as the last two major overseas coal funders, and an uncharacteristically subdued speech from Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro that was been met with scepticism by environmental campaigners. The right-wing, populist president set out an improved 2050 goal for carbon neutrality and pointed to a commitment made last week to eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030. He also pledged to double the funds available for enforcement measures to tackle deforestation in the Amazon, in a surprising turnaround for a leader who has been slammed internationally for defunding the agencies that tackle deforestation and mining.

"I cannot agree more that we must be ambitious on the climate agenda," he said. "I have determined that Brazil's carbon neutrality be achieved by 2050, bringing forward by 10 years our previous commitment."

While it remains to be seen whether the President intends to put in place a policy environment to deliver on these aims the speech does mark a new rhetorical direction for the Brazilian leader, who has long favoured climate denial talking points.

The various updated national climate goals were accompanied by a raft of new corporate net zero strategies, with the UN backed Race to Zero campaign announcing this week that over 2,100 businesses globally, including many of the world's largest and most powerful firms, have now set ambitious net zero targets.

However, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunburg delivered a characteristically acerbic take on the discussions. In a video published to Twitter this morning, she condemned national climate targets being touted by leaders at the summit as "insufficient", arguing they did not align with climate science.

"The gap between our so-called climate targets and the overall, current bet available science should no longer be possible to ignore," she said. "There are several decaeds missing. This gap of awareness, action and time is the biggest elephant that has ever found itself in any room."