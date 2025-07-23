Glastonbury's fallow year: How Worthy Farm can be a national showcase for regenerative agriculture

By planting cover crops or flowering plants during the fallow period, the festival could dramatically enhance soil structure, increase water retention and boost biodiversity, writes Agreena's Thomas Gent
Just a few weeks ago, hundreds of thousands of pairs of feet thudded the ground on Worthy Farm as Glastonbury Festival put on its spectacular yearly show of music, arts and culture. The scale of the festival...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis