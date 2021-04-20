Boeing, Microsoft, and JP Morgan join sustainable aviation biofuels alliance

Netflix, Deloitte, Boston Consulting Group, and Salesforce also among founding members of Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA)

A host of major corporates including Boeing, Microsoft, and JP Morgan Chase are seeking to pool their spending power to drive investment in greener jet fuels, today announcing the formation of the Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance (SABA) alongside several US environmental groups.

Spearheaded by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), other founding members of the Alliance include high profile businesses such as Netflix, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, and Salesforce.

SABA's mission is to accelerate the path to net zero emission aviation by driving investment in "high quality sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) catalysing new SAF production and technological innovation, and supporting member engagement in policy-making", the founding members said.

It comes amid growing efforts to decarbonise the aviation sector, which is responsible for an estimated two to three per cent of global carbon emissions, a figure which is expected to grow in the coming years and decades, regardless of the devastating impact of the pandemic on the industry.

But while a number of potential solutions are being developed, including electric and hydrogen powered planes, such technologies remain in their infancy. As such, a growing group of airlines have been seeking to ramp up the use of SAF and biofuels, which can be blended with traditional jet fuel in a bid to reduce emissions from flights.

Boris Johnson has sought to champion the development of net zero flight in the UK during his time as UK Prime Minister, and reports yesterday suggested plans are being drawn up for world leaders to fly to the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow later this year on planes using SAFs, which proponents claim are capable of cutting emissions from flights by up to 80 per cent. The news comes as the government is expected to imminently unveil plans to include aviation emissions in its new carbon reduction target for 2035.

Kelley Kizzier, vice president of the global climate program at EDF, said the new alliance would add momentum to existing airline-company partnerships focused on purchasing sustainable aviation fuels.

"SABA will build on the work of these early movers, many of whom seek a more scalable, standardized approach, by establishing a SAF certificate system with robust environmental criteria," she said. "Working with sustainability certification schemes, this system will verify and track emission reductions from SAF so that companies, organizations and even individual travelers can achieve their ambitious climate goals."

SABA said its efforts would focus on providing education and policy support for members to help navigate the technical aspects of SAF, the nascent aviation biofuel market and emissions accounting.

It also aims to assess emerging SAF technologies, help remove barriers to scaling up production and reducing costs, and establish a "transparent SAF certificate system" to enable air transport customers and aviation operators to invest in high quality SAF to meet their climate goals, SABA said.

Further member companies are expected to be announced "soon" in the run up to COP26, where SABA aims to open up the group to a wider membership.

Sheila Remes, vice president of environmental sustainability at Boeing, said joining the Alliance would support the company's target to manufacture commercial planes capable and certified to fly on 100 per cent SAF by the end of the current decade.

"SABA provides us with the opportunity to reduce our business travel emissions and drive SAF uptake verifiably with SAF certificates, while incentivising more sustainable fuel production that will allow access for others, as well," she said.