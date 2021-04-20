'From field to wardrobe': Inside Mulberry's plans to develop world's 'lowest carbon leather'

Mulberry claims to fix more than 10,000 bags a year | Credit: Mulberry
Mulberry claims to fix more than 10,000 bags a year | Credit: Mulberry
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

British fashion brand launches ‘made to last’ sustainability manifesto geared at transforming into a fully regenerative and circular business model by 2030

Mulberry has this morning published a sweeping new sustainability strategy that sets out how the iconic handbag brand intends to transform its business to deliver a regenerative and circular business model...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news