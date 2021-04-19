Ørsted powers into onshore wind market with Brookfield Renewables deal

Offshore wind giant set to snap up 1GW UK and Ireland onshore wind pipeline

Ørsted has entered into an agreement to acquire leading European onshore wind developer Brookfield Renewable in deal that could be worth over €570m, the offshore wind giant announced late last week.

The Danish renewables developer said it had agreed to purchase a 100 per cent equity interest in Brookfield Renewable Ireland's (BRI), Irish and UK onshore wind business, with the deal valuing BRI at €571m. The final price will be subject to customary adjustments, Ørsted said.

The move aims to give Ørsted a substantial foothold in the fast-expanding European onshore renewables market that will complement its existing onshore renewables business in the US, which boasts 4GW of wind and solar in operation or under development.

Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, BRI has 389MW of onshore wind assets in operation and under construction, a further 149MW in advanced development, and more than 1GW of development pipeline in Ireland and the UK.

"In the US, we've built a strong onshore business with 4GW in operation and under construction," said Mads Nipper, group president and CEO of Ørsted. "The European market for onshore wind power is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, and with the acquisition of BRI, we get a strong platform that expands our presence in onshore renewables to Europe, allowing us to continue our successful expansion of our onshore renewables business."

His comments were echoed by Declan Flanagan, CEO of Ørsted's onshore business unit, who said BRI offered "a strong strategic and operational fit to Ørsted combined with what we believe to be very complementary business cultures".

"We've learned that, like Ørsted, the BRI team is ambitious, prioritise safety and quality, and strive to be a good neighbour in the communities they operate in," he added. "The Irish and UK onshore markets offer attractive fundamentals, projects at scale, and value creation through a mix of development projects and repowering opportunities. Furthermore, we can leverage the BRI team's market-leading offtake capabilities within trading and corporate PPAs with direct synergies to Ørsted's existing efforts in the UK."

BRI's existing management team is expected to continue to run the business post-acquisition and the transaction is set to close during the second quarter of this year.

In other industry news, Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) Offshore Wind Limited, the offshore wind project developer jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, announced late last week that a contract has been signed for Harland & Wolff to carry out the fabrication and load-out of eight of the project's wind turbine generator (WTG) foundation jackets.

The companies announced that with work on the contract starting from July, Harland & Wolff will use its newly acquired Methil facilities in Fife for the fabrication work, creating around 290 direct and indirect Scottish jobs.

"This is an important day, for the offshore wind sector in Scotland and for our project," said Matthias Haag, NnG Project Director. "When we announced our main contractors in 2019, we made clear our commitment to the Scottish supply chain and the role it has to play in the construction of NnG. That's why this contract signing is such good news. We are pleased the contract has been awarded to Harland & Wolff with the bulk of the work taking place in Scotland."