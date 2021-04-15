ReLove: ASOS and DPD debut circular fashion collection service

New initiative will see DPD collect second hand clothes for donation to charities free of charge

With the clothing industry under mounting pressure to curb the textile waste mountain created by so-called 'fast fashion' and curb emissions from its delivery vehicles, two of the UK's leading fashion and logistics brands have teamed up to launch a new initiative designed to help extend the life of second hand clothes.

ASOS and DPD today announced the launch of ReLove, a new circular economy service that allows customers to quickly and easily donate clothing to Scope, Marie Curie, British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, or The Children's Society and have their items collected from their door free of charge.

Launched this week to coincide with charity shops reopening in England and Wales, the initiative will allow ASOS customers to use their YourDPD app to select the option to donate pre-loved clothing to one of the five charities. DPD will then collect the pre-loved consignment at the same time as making an ASOS delivery, with customers encouraged to re-use DPD or ASOS packaging.

The companies said that the service could help address the paucity of textile recycling infrastructure for households, which currently contributes to an estimated 350,000 tonnes of clothing being sent to landfill each year in the UK, potentially worth around £140m.

"ReLove is another way for us to help cut carbon emissions, reduce waste and raise money for charities at the same time," said Olly Craughan, DPD's head of CSR. "It is also great to team up with ASOS on another really smart solution for their customers. We're already delivering to these addresses, so it means one less trip and less miles travelled overall."

He also stressed that the company was continuing to pursue its plans to shift to a zero emission fleet. "We are continuing to invest in the decarbonisation of our fleet, but the challenge is about much more than just buying electric vehicles," he said. "We want to go a lot further. It is about pushing ourselves to look at every aspect of our operation to find the green alternative and the smarter way of doing things."

Similarly, Patrik Silén, chief strategy officer at ASOS, said the initiative was part of a wider push from the company to give customers "opportunities to shop with us more responsibly".

"We know that our customers are very active in donating their pre-loved clothing and that they see it as a great way of keeping products in use and out of landfill, so partnering with DPD on the ReLove initiative is a natural fit for us," he said. "We're proud to be joining forces with the team to drive sustainable solutions and look forward to seeing our customers' response over the coming weeks."

The move comes as the fast fashion sector continues to face growing calls for the industry to tackle its massive environmental footprint. Just this week a new report from banking giant UBS warned the sector could see revenues fall sharply in the future if consumer preferences shift in response to escalating concerns over the environmental impact of disposable clothes.