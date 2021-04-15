CBI: Clean Air Zones can deliver economic boost to cities in wake of Covid

Clean Air Zones deliver an average 18 per cent reduction in polluting nitrogen oxide in cities that will significantly reduce local rates of pollution-related illness, new research finds

Cities should stop dragging their feet and press ahead with Clean Air Zones that target polluting vehicles if they want to maximise their chances of 'building back better' from the pandemic, fresh research has warned.

A CBI Economics analysis commissioned by the Clean Air Fund published this morning has warned that continued delays to pollution congestion charging schemes in cities could lead to a north-south divide on air quality that could see northern cities lose out of millions of pounds of health and economic benefits.

Congestion charges have been introduced in London and Bath already and are due to launch in Birmingham and Bristol later this year, but schemes in Liverpool, Manchester, and Sheffield have been delayed in the fall out from Covid-19, with local authorities emphasising the need to avoid further disruption to local businesses.

But today's report, which calculated the health and economic benefits of the implementation Clean Air Zones in England's largest cities, found the schemes slash emissions of polluting nitrogen oxide in city centres on average by 18 per cent, a reduction that could deliver a major boost to local economies.

It estimates the reduction in nitrogen oxide could prevent "at least" one per cent of deaths while providing a major boost to local economies by significantly reducing the number of days citizens spend in hospital and off work due to pollution-related illnesses, it states.

Jane Burston, executive director of the Clean Air Fund, said the findings underscored the economic case for implementing Clean Air Zones in cities. "This gives us heard numbers showing how clean air zones will be good for both people's health and local economies," she said. "The further cities go, the greater the gains. City leaders must prioritise deliver Clean Air Zones holding their economies back as we build back better from the pandemic."

Larger Clean Air Zones were found to deliver greater benefits for their cities, according to the findings. The expansion of London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) later this autumn is estimated to bring an additional £48m in benefits to the city and prevent up to 614 deaths every year, while the extension of Manchester's Clean Air Zone to cover the greater Manchester region could inject at least £7.1m into the local economy, the report notes.

It emphasised that schemes needed to be implemented quickly so that local authorities can take advantage of health and economic benefits in the wake of the Covid-19 recession.

The CBI noted its analysis offered a conservative interpretation of the overall benefits of Clean Air Zones, given its calculations focused only on nitrous oxide and not other pollutants produced by vehicles and did not look at the knock-on effect improvements in urban air quality would have on reducing health conditions in which air pollution is secondary factor, or on individuals living outside of city centres.

CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith emphasised that reducing air pollution was an "urgent priority" for public health and would allow cities and individuals to do their part in delivering the UK's net zero ambition.

"This year sees the UK play host to [the UN] COP26 [Climate Summit], an event which must act as a global calling card for more countries to target a net zero economy," he said. "Businesses have a big role to play, but so do each and every one of us. Acting environmentally responsible as individuals, communities, and cities can help minimise our impact. Reducing air pollution is an urgent priority for public health in built up areas, but also over the longer-term, as we create more sustainable cities for the future."

The report comes less than a year after a separate analysis from CBI Economics and the Clean Air Fund estimated the UK economy could benefit to the tune of £1.6bn a year if it complied with World Health Organisation guidelines for safe air quality.