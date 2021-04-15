How net zero farming goals could be put at risk by a 'wait and see' mentality

How net zero farming goals could be put at risk by a 'wait and see' mentality
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

New study from UCL and HSBC argues farmers need to develop proactive investment plans and accurate emissions measurement practices if they are to meet net zero goals

Delivering net zero emissions across the agricultural sector requires urgent action and "tough investment decisions in the short term", if ambitious decarbonisation goals are to be met and the sector is...

To continue reading...

More on Supply chain

More news