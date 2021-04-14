Future Buildings Standard: Building professionals and green NGOs slam 'significant shortcomings'

21 organisations call for new National Retrofit Strategy in letter to top civil servant at housing ministry, warning current standards lack 'vision and ambition’

Green campaigners have joined forces with the UK's leading built environment groups to urge the government to take steps to make its new building energy regulation proposals more ambitious, warning that "significant shortcomings" in the draft plans could hold back the much-needed decarbonisation of the UK's buildings.

Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), and the UK Green Building Council are among 21 organisations that have written to the government to express their concerns about the Future Buildings Standard, the policy package geared at 'greening' the UK's building stock.

A letter sent yesterday to Jeremy Pocklington, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), points to a number of areas where the government could make the proposed regulation, which is currently under review, more effective at reducing the significant emissions generated by the built environment.

The groups have warned the current proposals fail to regulate the total energy consumption of buildings, do not set targets for actual energy performance of buildings - opting instead for reduction in performance relative to a nominal building - and make no provisions for regulating the 'embodied' carbon of buildings, that is the emissions generated by the materials used to construct, operate, and maintain buildings.

As such they have called for the government to establish a 'National Retrofit Strategy' that sets out how it will fund and enable the transformation of the UK's energy-intensive, leaky housing stock to make it compatible with a net zero emission future, warning that current retrofit standards "lack vision and ambition".

"The built environment is responsible for around 40 per cent of global carbon emissions and we believe the government has a key role to play in setting adequate standards to reduce this impact," the signatories wrote. "We believe that there are several additional areas that are critical to success in achieving the UK's net zero ambition, and with the right decisions, the UK can demonstrate global leadership and create a world-leading built environment sector."

MHCLG published its long-awaited response to the Future Homes Standard consultation in January, confirming plans to mandate a phase out fossil fuel heating systems from new homes by 2025 while tightening energy efficiency standards for new and existing homes and commercial buildings from this year.

The government claims the new rules will ensure that all new homes will produce 31 per cent less carbon emissions from this year, compared to 2013 levels, under a set of interim building regulations aimed at preparing the industry for meeting the tougher requirements of the Future Homes Standard in four years' time.

MHCLG was considering a request for comment on the new letter at the time of going to press. However, it has previously emphasised the energy efficiency provisions set out in the Future Homes Standard will play an important role in the UK meeting its net zero ambition.

Back in January, housing minister Christopher Pincher said the "radical new standards" would "not only improve energy efficiency of existing homes and other buildings, but will also ensure our new homes are fit for the future, by reducing emissions from new homes by at least 75 per cent".