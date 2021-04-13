Electricity North West debuts £2bn green upgrade plan

Power network operator seeks public feedback on ambitious five year green grid investment programme

Leading grid operator Electricity North West has today published a draft plan that would see it invest almost £2bn in the five years through to 2028 to upgrade electricity networks in the region in support of the anticipated roll out of clean technologies.

The plan proposes to invest £1.97bn between 2023 and 2028 - a 44 per cent increase on the prior five year period - as it aims to cut the number and duration of power cuts by 20 per cent, bolster resilience to rising storm and flood risks, and increase the capacity of the network so it can accommodate the predicted rise in demand from lower-carbon technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps.

The company said that ahead of submitting its plans to energy regulator Ofgem this summer, it is calling for those living and working in the region to have their say through an online questionnaire.

"The challenge of delivering stretching environmental ambitions on net zero while keeping bills low and making sure we don't leave anybody behind is tough," said Peter Emery, chief executive of Electricity North West. "Our research has shown that 80 per cent of customers are willing to pay an additional £9.80 to achieve our ambitious proposals - but that means 20 per cent are not. We have worked hard to find a solution through innovation and efficiencies where we can deliver that high level of investment for just £2.14 extra a year on the average household bill."

He added that the investment programme would "facilitate a greener, fairer, more prosperous and more connected future for our region", but urged stakeholders to offer their views on the proposals before the plan is finalised.

Grid operators are in the midst of a long-running tussle with Ofgem over future spending plans, with network companies insisting significantly higher levels of investment are required to expand grid capacity, enhance climate resilience, and deploy a wave of new clean and smart technologies.

The regulator has acknowledged the need for a major upgrade of networks across the UK, but has also stressed the need to curb pressure on bills, resulting in spending and price controls settlements that some network operators have warned could jeopardise the transition to a greener grid.

In related news, UK Power Networks today announced plans to invest nearly £1m in a new project in south east England that aims to make it easier for renewables generators to connect to the grid.

The company said the initiative would see it roll out new 'load blinding relays' across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex to unlock capacity for new connections, with the devices set to be installed on 80 transformers across 35 sites, from now until 2024. In total the new protection relay technology will release 469 Mega Volt Amperes (MVA) - unlocking enough capacity to install a rooftop solar panel on 127,445 houses.

UKPN said installing the new smart devices is significantly cheaper than replacing existing equipment or building new grid capacity.

"We're excited about this programme because it shows just how far we can go if we think a bit differently and re-imagine what's possible on our network," said director of asset management Barry Hatton. "Strategic, smart, specific investment like this, is exactly how we plan to help enable Net Zero by 2050."