'A truly momentous occasion for glass': Diageo produces glass whisky bottles in waste-powered furnaces

Drinks giant claims biofuel furnaces tested in trial will reduce carbon footprint of glass manufacturing by 90 per cent and thus boost sustainability of its “grain-to-glass” supply chain

Hundreds of thousands of bottles of Black & White Scotch have been produced in furnaces powered by waste in a pioneering trial that could set a fresh standard for low carbon glass bottle production.

Drinks giant Diageo announced late last week it had produced 173,000 recycled-glass whisky bottles in waste-based biofuel furnaces as part of a successful pilot project with glass manufacturer Encirc and government-backed research and development (R&D) body Glass Futures.

The partners claim the innovative low-carbon process tested in the trial has a 90 per cent smaller carbon footprint than traditional glass manufacturing, because it uses low-carbon biofuel - instead of fossil gas - to melt raw materials into glass.

The partners have touted the bottles as the most environmentally-friendly batch ever produced for a Scotch whisky brand.

Encirc managing director Adrian Curry said the breakthrough marked a "truly momentous occasion for glass" that set a new benchmark for the industry. "We have set the standard globally with this trial and now the glass industry needs to work towards realising what we've proved is possible," he said. "We now know that glass can be the most sustainable of all packaging types and must all work together to ensure that happens."

Diageo has now signed a 10-year partnership with Glass Futures and said it would be working to scale up the trial to enable future production, hailing the successful pilot as a "significant step forward" in the firm's drive to boost the sustainability of its "grain-to-glass" supply chain.

"This trial is just a first step in the journey to decarbonise this aspect of our supply chain and we still have a long way to go, but we are delighted with the results of the collaboration and the platform it creates for future innovation," said John Aird, senior packaging technologist at Diageo. "We see Glass Futures as a great opportunity to develop new technology and to help deliver net zero glass manufacturing and we are delighted to support them in that mission."

While glass is seen as more sustainable than many other packaging materials due to its recyclability, glass manufacturing is one of the most energy-intensive industries in the world. As such to enable the transition to a net zero emission economy the sector will likely have to transition away from fossil fuelled processes to electric-powered or alternative fuel furnaces.

Glass Futures is currently leading a £7.1m push funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Innovation Programme focused on enabling the UK's glass manufacturing industry to switch from fossil fuels to lower carbon alternatives.

Aston Fuller, general manager of Glass Futures, said the development would help cement glass' sustainability credentials. "Glass is a fully recyclable and highly sustainable product, and through this trial with Encirc we are seeing the dawn of net zero technologies with this full-scale trial of a new alternative low-carbon fuel," he said.

In other green whisky news, American bourbon company Bulleit has launched a new Earth Day Cocktail Kit this month made with sustainably sourced ingredients. It said that it will donate 22 per cent of sales of the kit, which comes with whisky, garnishes, recipes, bartending tips, and upcycled glasses, to forest restoration group American Forests during the month of April.