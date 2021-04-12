Deploying bioenergy with CCS could save UK £4.5bn, Drax claims

Report commissioned by energy firm argues BECCS technology offers climate and cost benefits for decarbonising UK energy system

Deploying carbon capture technologies at Drax's biomass power plant in North Yorkshire could save the UK energy system more than £4.5bn in decarbonisation costs over the coming decade, a new report commissioned by the energy firm today claims.

The analysis, carried out by energy consultancy Baringa, evaluates the impact of deploying bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology at scale at the Drax site in support of the UK's overall goal to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

Drax has been testing BECCS technologies at its North Yorkshire plant for several years as part of its plans to capture millions of tonnes a year of the CO2 emitted at two of the facility's existing 630MW biomass power units.

It argues BECCS can deliver so-called 'negative emissions' by removing more carbon from the atmosphere than generated through energy generation process, as biomass pellets contain carbon naturally sequestered CO2 which is then captured when the fuel is burned. However, the process remains highly contentious with some environmental campaigners arguing delivering BECCS at scale could have substantial negative land use impacts and warning that it remains unclear as to whether carbon capture systems can deliver promised emissions reductions.

But today's report insists BECCS can play a critical role in the development of a zero carbon energy system, estimating that the Drax project has the potential to deliver four million tonnes a year of negative CO2 emissions, and could prove a relatively cost-effective tool for slashing UK emissions.

"The project is unique as a relatively inexpensive source of negative emissions that can be deployed before 2030 and is an important first step in a wider UK BECCS programme," states the report.

It estimates that without installing BECCS technology at Drax's North Yorkshire power station, the UK's energy system could incur additional decarbonisation costs of around £4.5bn to achieve the UK's legally-binding fifth carbon budget, which covers the 2028-2032 period.

Moreover, it estimates that without deploying BECCS anywhere in the UK, reaching net zero could cost as much as £15bn more by 2050, given alternative sources of dispatchable zero emission power and negative emissions would have to be identified.

Drax claims installing BECCS at two of its North Yorkshire power station units can deliver 40 per cent of the negative emissions the Climate Change Committee has suggested may be needed by 2050 if the UK as a whole is to achieve net zero.

Drax, which is aiming to become a 'carbon negative' company by 2030, believes that with the right investment framework in place from the government it could start work on building the first of the two BECCS units by as soon as 2024, before coming into full operation by 2027.

However, the company's plans have faced considerable criticism, with several green groups voicing concerns about the sustainability of using land to grow energy crops and timber specifically to produce fuel for biomass plants, which they argue can drive deforestation and lead to significant emissions.

Questions have also been raised about the sustainability credentials of Drax's biomass supply chain in North America, where it recently struck a £436m deal to acquire pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy.

Drax, however, insists that it operates a stringent responsible sourcing policy for its feedstock, and believes the market for biomass energy production is set to surge in Europe and Asia in the coming years driven in part by the negative emissions potential of BECCS projects.

The company also announced last week that it plans to modernise its IT infrastructure to minimise the environmental footprint of its supply chain and energy production, deploying technology developed by specialist Solace to keep better track of its biomass supplies.

Drax Group CEO Will Gardiner said Baringa's analysis today demonstrated the climate and cost benefits offered by BECCS. "Innovative green technologies like BECCS can save the UK billions of pounds in achieving our legally binding climate targets, whilst removing millions of tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere and supporting tens of thousands of jobs," he said "Drax is ready to invest in this essential technology which will help the UK decarbonise faster and kickstart a whole new industry here. By delivering BECCS, the UK can show the world what can be achieved for the environment and the economy when governments, businesses and communities work together."