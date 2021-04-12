Engie secures green light for 2,300 low carbon homes at former Rugeley coal plant site

Developer secures planning permission for major redevelopment of Staffordshire site that aims to provide 'tangible articulation of the whole transition to zero carbon'

A major transformation of a former coal-fired power station into a low carbon community comprising 2,300 green homes, a school, and other amenities just outside the Staffordshire town of Rugeley has been given the green light by council planners, developer Engie has announced.

The energy and engineering giant, which owns the 139-hectare brownfield site, said on Friday its plans to deliver a sustainable, mixed use development have secured outline planning permission from both Cannock Chase and Lichfield district councils, enabling infrastructure and remediation work to begin.

The former 1GW Rugeley Power Station closed down for good in 2016 due to increasingly challenging market conditions and competition from cleaner sources of energy, marking another milestone towards the UK's goal of closing down all its coal fired power plants by 2024.

However, the power plant's owner Engie soon after began working on plans to demolish the huge cooling towers and turn the site into a major low carbon housing development that showcases various innovative green and energy efficient technologies.

Having now secured outline planning permission, the project - which has been described by the company as "an important, tangible articulation of the whole transition to zero carbon" - is now cleared for work to begin on the ground.

"We have been in positive and productive communication with all the relevant local authorities and local residents for many years now; as we pushed to drive forward with a powerful proposal that would enrich the local area and inject new homes, jobs and opportunities after the closure of the power station," said Colin Macpherson, divisional CEO for Engie UK and Ireland. "We're delighted to now be in a position where we can start to deliver on this ground-breaking development and look forward to continue working closely with the local authorities and the John Taylor Multi Academy Trust (JTMAT) as the scheme develops."

The cooling towers, which have stood for more than half a century, are currently scheduled to be knocked down in early June, after which the project is expected to advance in stages, with the north of the development expected to be completed in winter 2022, Engie said.

The wider Rugeley masterplan, meanwhile, includes more than 12 acres of employment space and a new country park alongside the River Trent, with Engie planning to incorporate a number of local amenities such as a new neighbourhood centre and a dentist facility.

The company said it was also currently in talks over supporting and enhancing a number of existing local fixtures, including Rugeley's model railway, allotments, and the canal.

Bob Kean, interim managing director for Cannock Chase Council, hailed Engie's "exciting vision" for the former coal power site. "As we recover from the pandemic the development of the former power station site becomes hugely significant for us," he added. "It is one of our main economic objectives in our new corporate plan and will help us realise our ambition to be a carbon neutral district by 2030."

