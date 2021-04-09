Report: UK requires 'substantial and sustainable' behaviour change to hit net zero

The UK's roll out of smart meters has been delayed by the pandemic

The public-private Energy Research Partnership warns all new decarbonisation incentives must include 'behaviour change enabling plans' for corporates and the public

Achieving net zero will require a "cultural revolution" of information-driven decision making, visible peer pressure and strong government policies that encourage behaviour change towards lower emission lifestyles.

That is one of the top conclusions of fresh research yesterday by the public-private Energy Research Partnership (ERP), which warns the UK will fail to meet its net zero ambition without a "substantial and sustainable change" in corporate and public behaviour.

The report - entitled 'How Behaviour Change Will Unlock Net Zero' - argues driving low carbon behaviour change will require the introduction of a mix of policies and technologies that can work together the give citizens' the capability, motivation and opportunity to reduce their carbon emissions.

Better use of data and digital tools is one way to drive behaviour change, according to the report, with smart meters and smart electricity tariffs two key levers for encouraging lower energy use, and clear carbon labelling on food cited as a potential means of shifting consumers towards more sustainable diets.

However, the increased used of "digitally-derived insights" must be matched by incentives, education and an expanded market for affordable low-carbon alternatives that encourage consumers to adopt low carbon habits, notes the report.

Peer pressure is also a major factor in delivering behaviour change, the report notes, arguing that "visible positive behaviours" can trigger people to make low-carbon choices. The report cites evidence of "social contagion" in energy-related behaviours, including both those that have a negative effect on the environment - strong SUV sales and excessive calorie intake - as well as those that have a positive impact, such as solar PV adoption and electricity conservation.

The report urges all players - including policy makers, service providers and manufacturers - to carefully consider public acceptance and realistic timeframes for people to change behaviour when planning products, policies or solutions that will enable behaviour change.

Behaviour change policy should be split between regulation, incentives, nudges and penalties, it argues, and all new climate change incentives should be bolstered by "behaviour change enabling plans".

First established in 2005, the Energy Research Partnership was set up to bring together key funders of energy research, development, demonstration and deployment in government, industry and academia in order to "provide high-level leadership for" energy research and innovation activities in the UK.