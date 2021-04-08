Crypto Climate Accord: UN-backed plan targets net zero digital currencies by 2040

Inspired by the Paris Agreement, the Accord aims to secure commitments right across crypto and fintech sector ahead of COP26

A major UN-backed initiative aimed at tackling the growing climate impact of the burgeoning crypto currency industry has been launched today, in bid to encourage all of the world's energy-intensive fintech blockchains to run on 100 per cent renewable power by 2025 and achieve net zero by 2040.

Inspired by the Paris Agreement, the private sector-led Crypto Climate Accord brings together major players in the crypto and financial technology (fintech) industry with a view to building a more sustainable future for global finance, amid growing concern over the sector's high energy consumption.

Surging demand for crypto currencies and growing adoption of blockchain-based technologies among businesses and individuals alike as seen the sector shift towards the mainstream of the financial world, making it "imperative to shift towards a renewable energy future now", according to the groups behind the Accord.

Digital currencies have attracted increasing interest in recent years as a means of buying goods and services using an online leger to secure transactions, but the validation of these transactions - sometimes known as 'mining' - in order to generate currency often requires hugely energy-intensive machines and cooling processes. As such, there are growing concerns about the impacts of such practices on global energy use and therefore the climate, with a report just yesterday estimating China's annual emissions from bitcoin mining - a significant portion of which is powered by coal - risks undermining any decarbonisation progress across the rest of its economy.

Spearheaded by non-profits the Rocky Mountain Institute, Energy Web, and the Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR), today's initiative therefore sets out three core green objectives for the Accord, which they aim to finalise with industry supporters ahead of the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year.

These include ensuring all of the world's blockchains are powered by 100 per cent renewables by 2025 and developing an open-source accounting standard for measuring emissions from the cryptocurrency industry. It also sets out an overarching aim to achieve net zero emissions for the entire crypto sector by 2040, including all business operations beyond blockchains as well as the elimination of all its historical emissions.

Nigel Topping, the UN's High-Level Champion for Climate Action at COP26, gave his backing to the Accord, which he described as a "unique chance to publicly clean up the past, reject future emissions, and push the boundaries of climate leadership".

"In addition to urgently eliminating future emissions, this industry is uniquely placed to address its historical emissions debt," said Topping. "The very nature of blockchains enables historical system-wide transparency, making crypto's emissions debt a ripe target for carbon dioxide removal solutions."

So far more than 20 crypto, finance, technology, energy and climate companies, organisations and NGOs have joined the Accord as initial supporters, including Engie, CoinShares, Acciona, Decarbbitcoin Labs, Singapore Power Group, and the Global Blockchain Business Council. Others such as GSR, Allingfra, Circulor, CO2ken, PTT, Hut 8 Mining and Ripple have also signed up as supporters.

Meltem Demirors, CSO of digital asset manager CoinShares, said she was "proud to support the Crypto Climate Accord and to collaborate with other like-minded players that believe this technology can lead to a renewable energy revolution through collective action".

"It's vital that we correct misinformation that has persisted about bitcoin's energy use and sources," she added. "Our industry has always been focused on pushing the bleeding edge of innovation and taking action to accelerate change instead of waiting for systemic change, which takes decades and often never materializes."

If successful in garnering support across the industry, the Accord could benefit both the planet and the global economy, by both helping to slash emissions and energy use, as well as helping support to attract a broader group of climate-conscious consumers into the crypto sector, according to Energy Web CEO Walter Kok.

"We have the technical solutions required to decarbonise blockchains," he explained. "What the industry doesn't yet have—and needs—is a concerted effort. The Accord marries the right tools and public structure needed to achieve our goals, and we hope recognition from our global supporters inspires others to join in shaping our renewable energy future."