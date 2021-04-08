BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum returns for 2021

Innovative clean tech firms invited to sign up for sixth annual pitch event and be in with a chance of connecting with top investors

The BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum will return this May, once again offering some of the UK's most exciting clean tech start-ups the chance to pitch to an audience of leading green investors.

Hosted in association with Innovate UK, the event will be delivered through a virtual platform on the morning of Wednesday 12th May and will bring together scores of top green business entrepreneurs and investors.

As such, green technology firms that are seeking funding or looking to connect with investors or partners are invited to apply to present at the event, which will see up to 14 companies provide four minute speed pitches before connecting with interested parties.

"The BusinessGreen Technology and Investment Forum is now in its sixth year and it is always an inspiring and rewarding event, with a great track record of connecting exciting start-ups with the investors and partners that can help them execute on their expansion plans," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "As ever we're looking to hear from innovative clean tech firms at various stages of development, as well as those investors looking to tap into the huge opportunities offered by the green technology revolution."

The virtual event will feature an opening address from Innovate UK, a panel discussion with some top green investors on what they are looking for from a successful pitch, and a series of four minute pitches from leading green entrepreneurs, all of which will be available on demand after the event.

As with previous Technology and Investment Forums that have been held in person, the virtual platform will allow for questions and answers on the various presentations and networking between all delegates.

Innovators can submit their applications to present and investors can register their attendance free of charge through the event website.