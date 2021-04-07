Polestar targets 'world's first' offset-free carbon neutral electric car by 2030

The Swedish EV innovator revealed the goal in its first annual review, at which it also revealed plans to publish the full carbon footprint of its latest Polestar 2 vehicle

Swedish electric car innovator Polestar today announced a "moonshot goal" of creating the "world's first" truly climate neutral car by 2030.

Naming the project 'Polestar 0', the firm said it would focus on eliminating emissions by changing the way cars are made rather than relying on offsetting, with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath labelling offsets a "cop out".

"By pushing ourselves to create a completely climate-neutral car, we are forced to reach beyond what is possible today," Ingenlath added. "We will have to question everything, innovate and look to exponential technologies as we design towards zero."

Achieving the goal will require extensive collaboration across the entire development process and value chain, from suppliers to retailers, Polestar sustainability chief Fredrika Klarén acknowledged.

"Now is a historic and exciting time for car makers, an opportunity to seize the moment, do better and dare to build the dream of climate-neutral, circular and beautiful cars," Klarén said.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Polestar is owned by Volvo Cars, which by extension part of Chinese auto giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's empire.

The Polestar 0 project is the latest in a number of innovative green commitments from the Swedish car brand, which last year announced plans to produce sustainability declarations for all its products, including data on vehicles' overall carbon footprint and its sourcing of materials. It plans to publish the first sustainability declaration for its Polestar 2 model, the firm confirmed in its annual review today.