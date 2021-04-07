Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary sacrifice EV leasing scheme for businesses

The Tesla Model S is one of the EV models available on the scheme

Participants can save almost £14,500 through the scheme, which offers EV models from Tesla and Jaguar among others, Octopus Electric Vehicles claims

An electric vehicle (EV) version of the popular cycle-to-work scheme is being launched this week by Octopus Electric Vehicles, with participants expected to save an average of £14,445 over three years, the company claims.

Dubbed Electric Dreams, the new leasing service is designed to enable drivers to sacrifice some pre-tax salary in return for a brand new electric car. The savings are made possible by the low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax rate on electric cars in the UK, which first came into force last year and is set at one per cent for the tax year 2021-22, and two per cent for the subsequent three years.

Launching the scheme yesterday, Octopus Electric Vehicles said it aimed to make it as accessible as possible by providing support to help employees choose their cars and get set up with charge points and EV energy tariffs, as well as assisting businesses with scheme documents, approvals and payroll.

"Businesses and employees across the UK are searching for ways to do their bit for the environment," said Fiona Howarth, CEO at Octopus Electric Vehicles, which forms part of the Octopus Energy Group. "We have seen a seven-fold jump in salary sacrifice enquiries in the last year. If businesses in the UK introduce a scheme like this, they have the power to significantly reduce transport emissions across the UK by 2030."

Businesses of all size are eligible, with 15 companies already live on the scheme, including meal replacement drink brand Huel and online estate agent Purplebricks. Companies can choose from over 30 electric cars currently available on the scheme, including models from Tesla, Polestar and Jaguar, according to Octopus Electric Vehicles.

Huel CEO James McMaster said his employees had benefitted from the scheme. "We're not the sort of company that would go with a traditional car scheme," he said. "Being able to offer something that promotes cleaner transport has been a real benefit to helping our team live our mission of a more sustainable world."