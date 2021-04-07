Ahead of COP26 the government must make waves with maritime

  • Ben Murray, Maritime UK
Net zero is not possible without decarbonising maritime, and if the government fully commits to the mission our industry stands ready to play its part, explains Maritime UK chief executive Ben Murray

Anyone who tuned into the Budget would be forgiven for wondering if we even have a net zero target at all. The government has earned leadership in the global debate on the environment, but you wouldn't...

