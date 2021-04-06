Net Zero Nature: Expanded speaker line-up confirmed for inaugural summit

Sir Partha Dasgupta, Tony Juniper, and Rhian-Mari Thomas among stellar line-up for crucial event exploring the role of nature in the net zero transition

Some of the world's top academics, campaigners, and business leaders are confirmed to speak at the inaugural Net Zero Nature Summit on May 27th, as part of this year's Net Zero Festival.

Following the success of the Net Zero Finance Summit last month, the Net Zero Nature event will bring together leading experts, investors, and executives to discuss the role of nature in the net zero transition and the urgent need for the private sector to transform its relationship with the natural world.

The day will kick off with an opening keynote from renowned conservationist, author, and chair of Natural England, Tony Juniper, ahead of an exclusive interview with esteemed economist and author of the influential review on The Economics of Biodiversity Sir Partha Dasgupta.

The programme features a series of case studies and panel discussions covering everything from how to enhance the credibility of carbon offsets and reduce supply chain risks to embracing regenerative agriculture and developing corporate biodiversity goals.

Confirmed speakers include Rhian-Mari Thomas of the Green Finance Institute, Danone's Eric Souberian, and Erin Billman of the Science Based Targets Network, as well as many others.

The day will also incorporate a panel discussion with partner GSK on the links between nature, health, and climate change, and how businesses can improve health outcomes through an effective strategy for enhancing nature.

"There is no way to deliver a net zero emission economy without a complete overhaul of our relationship with nature," said BusinessGreen editor James Murray. "A failure to develop an effective strategy for protecting and enhancing nature loads risk on to businesses and undermines emissions reduction efforts, but many organisations remain unclear on how best to curb their impacts and maximise the benefits that flow from healthy ecosystem services.

"The Net Zero Nature Summit provides a unique opportunity for business leaders, investors, academics, and policymakers to explore the many challenges and opportunities presented by this fast-evolving field."

Delegates can request an invitation to attend the event through the Net Zero Nature website.