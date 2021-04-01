Net Zero Festival: Michael E Mann confirmed as first keynote speaker

Globally renowned climate scientist to deliver opening keynote, as wave of high profile partners confirmed for the second annual Net Zero Festival

Leading climate scientist and author Michael E Mann has been confirmed as the first keynote speaker for the Net Zero Festival 2021, as the programme for this autumn's landmark celebration of the net zero transition takes shape.

Mann will speak to BusinessGreen editor James Murray on the first day of a three day broadcast, which kicks off on September 29th and will bring together some of the world's top business leaders, politicians, academics, and campaigners to explore all aspects of the net zero mission.

BusinessGreen can today also confirm that the event will be hosted by a roster of leading broadcasters, including Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Gavin Esler, and Lucy Siegle. Further speakers and details of a series of virtual and in-person fringe events are to be announced in the coming weeks.

"With a critical mass of governments, cities, and corporates pledging to build a net zero emission economy within three decades it has never been more important to bring people together to explore how best to accelerate climate action and tackle the many barriers to progress," said Murray. "As such we're delighted to be joined by one of the world's most esteemed climate scientists in Michael E Mann to discuss the true scale of the challenge ahead and how it might be overcome. His is the first name in what is set to be a stellar festival line up that we will be announcing in the coming weeks."

Now in its second year, the Festival is also drawing on the support of a raft of high profile partners that are all working to advance the net zero transition, including lead partners Schroders and SNC-Lavalin, main stage sponsors ENGIE and Bank of America, and Net Zero Fringe partner GSK.

In addition, NGO partners such as CDP, WWF UK, Green Alliance, the Green Building Council, Bankers for Net Zero, Carbon Tracker, the IIGCC, the UN Global Compact Network, the Zemo Partnership, and many others are also supporting the development of the Festival.

You can now register your interest in attending the Net Zero Festival or staging a fringe event through the Net Zero Festival website.

The Net Zero Festival is part of year-long series of events exploring all aspects of the net zero transition, which kicked off with the inaugural Net Zero Finance Summit earlier this month and continues on May 27th with the Net Zero Nature Summit, tickets for which are now available.

"A third of the UK's biggest listed firms are now committed to delivering net zero emissions and the pursuit of a fully decarbonised economy is the top priority for the historic COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November," said Murray. "As such the net zero transition is now well established as the defining trend of the age for businesses of all sizes and the Net Zero Festival provides a unique opportunity to unite business, policymaker, and campaigners in discussing how to navigate the tumultuous and hugely exciting green industrial revolution."