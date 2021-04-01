Aviva launches climate transition fund for workplace pension schemes

The fund will exclude investments from coal, gas and oil, Aviva said

The actively-managed equity fund will seek to invest in companies actively tackling climate change by furthering the low carbon transition, according to Aviva

Aviva is plotting the launch of an actively-managed equity fund it says will invest in the shares of companies across the globe that are actively seeking to respond to the climate crisis and build a lower carbon economy, it announced yesterday.

The investor said companies exposed to thermal coal, unconventional fossil fuels, and thermal coal electricity generation will be exluded from the fund, which will also limit exposure to businesses producing oil and gas.

Head of workplace savings and retirement Laura Stewart-Smith said responsible investment was no longer a "nice to have" for pensions.

"The investment and workplace pensions industry has an important role in changing the world for the better," she said. "The launch of this latest fund onto our workplace pension platforms is another step towards making that happen."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.