It's time for central banks to match their green words with actions

  • David Barmes, Positive Money
Central banks and financial supervisors have a key role to play in closing the curtains on dirty finance and unlocking a tidal wave of green investment, writes Positive Money economist David Barmes

On the road to this year's G7 and COP26 summits, green finance is at the top of the global agenda. Biden's climate czar John Kerry is engaging the financial sector about clean energy, the UK Chancellor...

