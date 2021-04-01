It's time for central banks to match their green words with actions
Central banks and financial supervisors have a key role to play in closing the curtains on dirty finance and unlocking a tidal wave of green investment, writes Positive Money economist David Barmes
On the road to this year's G7 and COP26 summits, green finance is at the top of the global agenda. Biden's climate czar John Kerry is engaging the financial sector about clean energy, the UK Chancellor...
Study: Recipe tips and advice could help reduce household food waste by a third
Hellman's commissioned research explores how households can take steps to tackle the 900 million tonne global food waste mountain produced in the home
Aviva launches climate transition fund for workplace pension schemes
The actively-managed equity fund will seek to invest in companies actively tackling climate change by furthering the low carbon transition, according to Aviva
LGIM and Mercer set out frameworks to achieve 2050 net zero targets
Legal & General Investment Management's defined contribution pensions business has set out its plan to decarbonise its investment portfolio, while US asset manager Mercer has also pledged to deliver net zero by 2050