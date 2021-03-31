LGIM and Mercer set out frameworks to achieve 2050 net zero targets

Legal & General Investment Management's (LGIM) defined contribution (DC) pensions business has set out its framework to reach net zero across all auto-enrolment (AE) default investment options and the L&G Master Trust by 2050, while US asset manager Mercer has also today pledged to achieve a net zero investment portfolio by 2050.

LGIM's roadmap to net zero sets out a target to reduce carbon emissions intensity by 50 per cent by 2025 and 65 per cent by 2030, and builds on L&G's 2050 net zero commitment.

The framework, which are set to be made available to more than four million DC members, also comes after LGIM Real Assets earlier this year committed to deliver net zero across its real estate portfolio by 2050.

LGIM revealed it achieved an estimated 23 per cent carbon emission intensity reduction on default multi-asset funds last year, with a further 20 per cent expected by 2025 and a further 15 per cent by 2030.

The provider plans to reduce carbon emissions intensity by using a combination of the use of climate transition/aligned benchmark indices in some index tracking funds, selective divestment where appropriate and a focus on re-shaping exposures within priority sectors.

Additionally, the provider said the relevant investment strategies will seek to increase their exposure to climate solutions such as sustainable forestry and renewable energy.

LGIM said it would also report to the L&G Master Trust on the evolution of the temperature alignment of portfolios.

"We believe this additional reporting and newly announced targets, coupled with LGIM's ongoing engagement activities on climate, are aligned with best practice recommendations for schemes' climate targets," it said.

LGIM head of DC Emma Douglas added: "As the UK's largest DC provider, we are fully supportive of achieving the target of net zero by 2050 and the roadmap we are setting out today provides further detail as to how we plan to de-carbonise our own range of AE defaults and those of the L&G Master Trust.

"Climate change is the defining challenge of our generation and an area of great concern to many of our members," she continued. "As the innovations and change required to deliver net zero materialise, we will continue to evolve our roadmap for the coming years and use our proprietary framework to monitor the progress. Our roadmap to net zero is a significant step in assuring our members that their retirement savings are influencing real change."

L&G Master Trust and independent governance committee independent chair Dermot Courtier added that managing climate-related risks on behalf of the firm's members was "a crucial financial factor and a key priority for the trustee board".

"We are delighted that L&G has followed up on their commitment to net zero within the default funds with this clear ESG and climate change roadmap to enable us to ensure the long-term performance of our investments and improve member outcomes in retirement," he said. "These timelines and milestones will further support us in overseeing the progress to net zero on behalf of our scheme members and we look forward to collaborating with L&G as we progress on this important journey."

Film director and comedy writer Richard Curtis - co-founder at Make My Money Matter campaign to decarbonise pensions - also welcomed LGIM's latest climate efforts announced today, which he said showed "the race to the top among pension providers is picking up pace".

"Since we launched our campaign to green the UK's pensions industry, schemes have been making more and more ambitious commitments, and L&G's pledge shows what is possible when providers harness the power of our pensions to build a better world," he said. "Their target of reducing emissions by 65 per cent by 2030 is particularly encouraging, and demonstrates the speed and urgency required by providers to combat the climate crisis."

"Now is the moment for the rest of the industry to follow suit and ensure that by November's COP26 summit everyone in the UK has a pension they can be proud of," Curtis added.

The announcement came as Mercer also today stated its intention to deliver discretionary portfolios with net zero absolute carbon emissions by 2050 as part of its global investment solution roadmap.

The US asset manager said its target for net zero absolute carbon emissions would cover its UK, European and Asian clients with discretionary portfolios, as well as the majority of its multi-client, multi asset funds domiciled in Ireland.

That represents £31.5bn in assets under management, as of 31 December 2020, and will see Mercer aim to reduce portfolio relative carbon emissions by at least 45 per cent from 2019 baseline levels by 2030, it said.

UK head of responsible investment at Mercer, Kate Brett, added: "As leaders in sustainability across research, advice and solutions, we are excited to be taking such a significant step."