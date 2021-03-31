Reports: Trade Secretary to back reduced trade tariffs for 'green' goods at G7 meeting

Tackling carbon border leakage and green trade tariffs are set to be high on the agenda of inaugural meeting of G7 ministers, according to reports

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is to call for global trade tariffs for 'green' goods to be slashed at a high-profile meeting of G7 trade ministers being chaired by the UK today, according to reports.

The Sun reported yesterday that tackling carbon border leakage and relaxing trade tariffs on green businesses are issues high on the UK's agenda for the event, which is the first meeting of trade ministers being hosted during the UK's presidency of the G7.

An insider government source told the paper the Secretary of State, who will chair the meeting, will call later today for global trade tariffs to be tweaked to boost the business of firms that sell 'green' goods.

"Liz wants practical trade-led solutions to the climate crisis, so will be looking closely at issues like carbon border leakage and incentives for companies to make their international operations greener and more sustainable," the government insider told the newspaper. "She's going to lead the global charge to make trade much greener."

The Department for International Trade (DIT) declined to comment on the specifics of the Sun's report, however an update published to the government website confirmed the meet would see ministers discuss how to make global trade "greener" and how to reform the World Trade Organisation to make it "fit to challenge unfair trading practices as well as ensuring trade helps tackle climate change".

In a prepared statement posted to the DIT website, Minister Truss emphasised that 2021 was "the year that we need to grip WTO reform". WTO director general Ngozi Okonko-Iweala is set to join ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, US, UK and the EU at today's meet, which comes just weeks before the G7 Trade Ministerial meeting set to take place in May.

"The [WTO] has fresh impetus under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, who has the resolve and energy to drive forward the reforms we need to global trade, and a newly-independent Britain is ready to work with democracies from across the world to ensure trade helps the world build back better from the Covid-19 pandemic," Truss said. "Our G7 alliance of like-minded democracies is united not just in its fundamental values, ranging from freedom and fairness to the environment and innovation. It is also united in its fierce belief that the best way forward for us all lies in trade."

The government insider also told the Sun that trade officials were stepping up efforts to embed environmental considerations in the post-Brexit trade deals the UK is currently negotiating with a number of countries, including Canada and the US.

A spokesperson from the DIT said more details about the meeting would be shared later today.

The move is the latest in a long-running effort to encourage countries to broker an agreement that would see tariffs removed on clean technologies and green products, with campaigners warning trade barriers for products such as solar panels and electric vehicles are pushing up the cost of decarbonisation. However, previous efforts to finalise an Environmental Goods Agreement have been stymied by disagreements over which products should be covered by such a deal.

Similarly, growing calls for the introduction of carbon border adjustment tariffs to impose tariffs on imports from countries without adequate carbon pricing or climate regulations in place are continuing to face opposition from those nations who argue such moves would distort trade and could trigger trade wars between high and low carbon economies