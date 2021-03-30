Butt out: Government proposes making tobacco firms pay for litter clean up

Defra says cigarette butts are most commonly littered item in country and cost authorities around £40m a year to clean up

The government has today published new proposals that could see producer responsibility obligations extended to tobacco companies so as to make them pay for the cost of clearing up cigarette litter.

According to Defra, Cigarette butts are the most commonly littered item in country and cost authorities around £40m a year to clean up.

As such, the department has today set out a number of options for tackling the problem, include regulating the tobacco industry to pay the full disposal costs of cigarette litter.

The government said the new regulation could be incorporated in the Environment Bill, which is scheduled to pass through Parliament this autumn following a series of delays.

"Cigarette butts are a blight on our communities, littering our streets or ending up washed down the drain and polluting our rivers and oceans," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "We must all take action to protect our environment. We are committed to making sure that the tobacco industry plays its part. That is why we are exploring how cigarette companies can be held fully accountable for the unsightly scourge of litter created by their products."

Her comments were echoed by Public Health Minister Jo Churchill who said that while the UK was "making excellent progress in our ambition to be a smoke-free country by 2030, with smoking rates at a record low" litter from the industry remained a major issue

"We will continue to look into further ways we can reduce the burden tobacco has on our health and our streets, both through the tobacco control plan, due to be published later this year, and the Environment Bill," she said. "The best action anyone can take is to quit and to help you do that there is plenty of support and advice available."

According to Keep Britain Tidy research, smoking related litter is the most prevalent form of litter in England, making up 68 per cent of all littered items and found on around 80 per cent of surveyed sites. The vast majority of cigarette butts are single-use plastic and contain hundreds of toxic chemicals once smoked. Littered cigarette filters can persist in the environment for many years and release chemicals to air, land and water, harming plant growth and wildlife.

The government had previously called on the tobacco industry to introduce voluntary efforts to curb litter levels, including through a September roundtable on Smoking Related Litter.

But Defra today announce that having considered further evidence it has decided that "a regulatory approach may be required to ensure that the industry takes sufficient financial responsibility for the litter created by its products and to prevent them from undermining public health policy".

The news comes as the government continues to work on its landmark Environment Bill and wider plans to tackle plastic waste.

Last week it set out sweeping plans to overhaul recycling systems in the UK and introduce a new deposit return scheme.

And in other news, Defra yesterday confirmed it would legislate to tackle sewage discharges into waterways during wet weather, a controversial practice known as storm overflow.

Ministers said they would introduce a duty on government to publish a plan by September 2022 to reduce sewage discharges from storm overflows; a duty on government to report to Parliament on progress on implementing the plan; and a duty on water companies to publish data on storm overflow operation on an annual basis.

"Putting new commitments to improve our rivers into law is an important step forward to cut down the water sector's reliance on storm overflows," said Pow. "This step is one of many - but an important one nonetheless - to provide greater protection for our water environment and the wildlife that relies on it."

The move was welcomed by Philip Dunne, chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, who recently tabled a Private Members Bill calling for tougher regulation of storm overflows.

"I introduced my Private Members Bill to help tackle the scourge of sewage discharges polluting our waterways," he said. "Due to the impact of the pandemic on the Parliamentary timetable, I have been working to encourage the government to adopt the key principles of my Bill.

"I am delighted that the Environment Minister has honoured her pledge to seek a legislative route to give effect to the main objectives: from the government updating Parliament on the progress it is making in reducing sewage discharges, to placing a duty on water companies to publish storm overflow data."