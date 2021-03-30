From ZEBRA to Faraday: Government promises bus and battery funding boost

New funding announced for zero emission buses and green automotive R&D

The government has today announced fresh funding for the green transport sector, providing a multi-million pound boost to support the switch to zero emission bus fleets and accelerate the development of innovative battery and hydrogen technologies.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today launched the £120m Zero Emission Buses Regional Area (ZEBRA) scheme, which will allow local transport authorities to bid for funding to purchase zero-emission buses.

The latest funding round is expected to deliver up to 500 zero-emission buses in support of the government's wider commitment to introduce 4,000 zero-emission buses across the UK.

The government said that in order to ensure the funding is used quickly to help provide British bus manufacturers with an injection of orders, it is calling on consortia of local transport authorities, energy companies, bus operators, and manufacturers to come together to work up cases for funding.

Bidders will have until 21st May 2021 to submit expressions of interest as part of a fast-track process that will allow local transport authorities with well-developed proposals to move quickly in their bid to secure funding. However, those that need more time to develop their proposals will have until 25th June 2021 to submit expressions of interest.

"We've set out our vision of how we're going to make buses better in this country, and now we're getting on with delivering it," Shapps said. "The launch of the scheme today means we're giving businesses and local authorities the tools to help deliver the 4,000 zero-emission buses we said we would introduce, which will dramatically improve air quality in towns and cities across the country, helping us achieve our net-zero ambitions."

The move was welcomed by Silviya Barrett, head of policy, research, and projects at Campaign for Better Transport, who said that the UK's expanding fleet of zero emission buses would deliver multiple benefits. "Zero-emission buses are great news all round," she said. "As well as addressing climate change and air pollution, this funding will boost the bus manufacturing sector and give more passengers the best modern buses."

The announces comes on the same day as the government also announced over £30m of funding to support pioneering research into battery technology, the electric vehicle supply chain, and hydrogen vehicles.

Twenty-two studies are to receive a share of £9.4m, including proposals to build a plant in Cornwall that will extract lithium for use in electric vehicle batteries, plans for a factory in Cheshire to build specialised magnets for electric vehicle motors in Cheshire, and a project to improve hydrogen storage for vehicles.

Meanwhile, the government-backed Faraday Institution announced it had secured £22.6m to continue its work to further improve the safety, reliability, and sustainability of batteries.

"We have set an ambitious target to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030," said Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone. "To support that it is crucial we invest in research so we can power ahead with the shift to electric vehicles as we build back greener from the pandemic. The world leading research announced today showcases the very best of British innovation and it will support all stages of the automotive supply chain to make the switch to electric vehicles - from developing batteries, to exploring how to recycle them."